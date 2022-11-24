Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...




24.11.22 10:21
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.



Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 24.11.2022


Kursziel: CAD1.70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty


Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his


BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.70 price target.



Abstract:


Almonty remains on track to complete and commission its flagship Sangdong


tungsten mining project in South Korea during H2/2023. Since the end of


July the company has drawn down USD26.7m of the KfW IPEX-Bank USD75.1m


project financing loan facility with the balance to follow in line with


construction progress. Orders for large, long lead time items such as the


milling and flotation equipment were placed last year, and so project cost


inflation is likely to be limited to 5%, which will be absorbed by the 15%


contingency built into the project costs. When Sangdong reaches full


capacity from the middle of this decade, it will account for ca. 30% of


non-Chinese and ca. 7% of global supply. We also note the project's


multi-decade mine life (until 2073 assuming full 1.2m tonne processing


capacity from 2027) and the CAPEX/contained metal figure of USD248/t which


is under half the number for the closest competing project with a


comparable grade. In March KfW-IPEX bank signed a letter of intent to


provide a further USD50m for a tungsten oxide/nano tungsten oxide


downstream processing plant to be built by Almonty in South Korea. South


Korea is the largest per capita consumer of tungsten worldwide. It also


consumes ~40% of global tungsten hexafluoride gas, which is used in the


production of semiconductors, the raw material of which is nano tungsten


oxide. Last week Almonty stated that it will 'continue to progress this


opportunity in tandem with the construction of the Sangdong tungsten mine.'


Furthermore, in July Almonty published a maiden JORC-compliant resource


estimate for the molybdenum deposit at Sangdong. This shows inferred 21.48m


tonnes grading 0.26% MoS2 based on a 0.19% cut-off. The molybdenum price


has risen over 20% since our last update in July and the in situ value of


the resource is over USD2bn. Similarly to the tungsten oxide project


Almonty plans to discuss a consumption programme for output of the future


molybdenum mine with South Korean government and industry representatives.


We maintain our Buy recommendation and price target of CAD1.70.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries


Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt


seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 1,70.



Zusammenfassung:


Almonty bleibt auf Kurs, um sein Leuchtturm-Wolframprojekt zu Sangdong in


Südkorea in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2023 fertigzustellen und in Betrieb zu


nehmen. Seit Ende Juli hat das Unternehmen USD26,7 Mio. des KfW


IPEX-Bank-Darlehens in Höhe von USD75,1 Mio. zur Projektfinanzierung in


Anspruch genommen, wobei der Restbetrag entsprechend dem Baufortschritt


folgen wird. Die Aufträge für große Posten mit langer Vorlaufzeit, wie z.


B. die Mühlen- und Flotationsanlagen, wurden bereits im vergangenen Jahr


erteilt, so dass sich der Anstieg der Projektkosten wahrscheinlich auf 5%


beschränken wird, was durch die in den Projektkosten enthaltene


Sicherheitsreserve von 15% aufgefangen wird. Wenn Sangdong ab Mitte dieses


Jahrzehnts seine volle Kapazität erreicht, wird es ca. 30% des


nicht-chinesischen und ca. 7% des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Wir


verweisen auch auf die langjährige Lebensdauer des Projekts (bis 2073 bei


voller Verarbeitungskapazität von 1,2 Mio. Tonnen ab 2027) und den


CAPEX-Wert von 248 USD/t, der weniger als halb so hoch ist wie der des am


ehesten vergleichbaren Projekts mit überdurchschnittlichem Gehalt. Im März


unterzeichnete die KfW-IPEX-Bank eine Absichtserklärung zur Bereitstellung


von weiteren USD50 Mio. für eine von Almonty in Südkorea zu errichtende


Anlage zur Weiterverarbeitung von Wolframoxid/Nanowolframoxid. Südkorea ist


der größte Pro-Kopf-Verbraucher von Wolfram weltweit. Es verbraucht auch


~40% des weltweiten Wolframhexafluoridgases, das bei der Herstellung von


Halbleitern verwendet wird, deren Rohstoff Nanowolframoxid ist. Letzte


Woche erklärte Almonty, dass es 'diese Gelegenheit zusammen mit dem Bau der


Sangdong-Wolframmine weiter vorantreiben wird.' Außerdem veröffentlichte


Almonty im Juli eine erste JORC-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für die


Molybdänlagerstätte bei Sangdong. Diese weist abgeleitete 21,48 Mio. Tonnen


mit einem Gehalt von 0,26% MoS2 auf der Grundlage eines Cutoff-Gehalts von


0,19% aus. Der Molybdänpreis ist seit unserer letzten Studie im Juli um


mehr als 20% gestiegen, und der In-situ-Wert der Ressource liegt bei über


USD2 Mrd. Ähnlich wie beim Wolframoxidprojekt plant Almonty, mit


südkoreanischen Regierungs- und Industrievertretern ein Verbrauchsprogramm


für die Produktion der künftigen Molybdänmine zu erörtern. Wir behalten


unsere Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von CAD1,70 bei.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26027.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






