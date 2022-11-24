Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Almonty Industries":

^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.

ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 24.11.2022

Kursziel: CAD1.70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty

Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his

BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.70 price target.

Abstract:

Almonty remains on track to complete and commission its flagship Sangdong

tungsten mining project in South Korea during H2/2023. Since the end of

July the company has drawn down USD26.7m of the KfW IPEX-Bank USD75.1m

project financing loan facility with the balance to follow in line with

construction progress. Orders for large, long lead time items such as the

milling and flotation equipment were placed last year, and so project cost

inflation is likely to be limited to 5%, which will be absorbed by the 15%

contingency built into the project costs. When Sangdong reaches full

capacity from the middle of this decade, it will account for ca. 30% of

non-Chinese and ca. 7% of global supply. We also note the project's

multi-decade mine life (until 2073 assuming full 1.2m tonne processing

capacity from 2027) and the CAPEX/contained metal figure of USD248/t which

is under half the number for the closest competing project with a

comparable grade. In March KfW-IPEX bank signed a letter of intent to

provide a further USD50m for a tungsten oxide/nano tungsten oxide

downstream processing plant to be built by Almonty in South Korea. South

Korea is the largest per capita consumer of tungsten worldwide. It also

consumes ~40% of global tungsten hexafluoride gas, which is used in the

production of semiconductors, the raw material of which is nano tungsten

oxide. Last week Almonty stated that it will 'continue to progress this

opportunity in tandem with the construction of the Sangdong tungsten mine.'

Furthermore, in July Almonty published a maiden JORC-compliant resource

estimate for the molybdenum deposit at Sangdong. This shows inferred 21.48m

tonnes grading 0.26% MoS2 based on a 0.19% cut-off. The molybdenum price

has risen over 20% since our last update in July and the in situ value of

the resource is over USD2bn. Similarly to the tungsten oxide project

Almonty plans to discuss a consumption programme for output of the future

molybdenum mine with South Korean government and industry representatives.

We maintain our Buy recommendation and price target of CAD1.70.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries

Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt

seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 1,70.

Zusammenfassung:

Almonty bleibt auf Kurs, um sein Leuchtturm-Wolframprojekt zu Sangdong in

Südkorea in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2023 fertigzustellen und in Betrieb zu

nehmen. Seit Ende Juli hat das Unternehmen USD26,7 Mio. des KfW

IPEX-Bank-Darlehens in Höhe von USD75,1 Mio. zur Projektfinanzierung in

Anspruch genommen, wobei der Restbetrag entsprechend dem Baufortschritt

folgen wird. Die Aufträge für große Posten mit langer Vorlaufzeit, wie z.

B. die Mühlen- und Flotationsanlagen, wurden bereits im vergangenen Jahr

erteilt, so dass sich der Anstieg der Projektkosten wahrscheinlich auf 5%

beschränken wird, was durch die in den Projektkosten enthaltene

Sicherheitsreserve von 15% aufgefangen wird. Wenn Sangdong ab Mitte dieses

Jahrzehnts seine volle Kapazität erreicht, wird es ca. 30% des

nicht-chinesischen und ca. 7% des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Wir

verweisen auch auf die langjährige Lebensdauer des Projekts (bis 2073 bei

voller Verarbeitungskapazität von 1,2 Mio. Tonnen ab 2027) und den

CAPEX-Wert von 248 USD/t, der weniger als halb so hoch ist wie der des am

ehesten vergleichbaren Projekts mit überdurchschnittlichem Gehalt. Im März

unterzeichnete die KfW-IPEX-Bank eine Absichtserklärung zur Bereitstellung

von weiteren USD50 Mio. für eine von Almonty in Südkorea zu errichtende

Anlage zur Weiterverarbeitung von Wolframoxid/Nanowolframoxid. Südkorea ist

der größte Pro-Kopf-Verbraucher von Wolfram weltweit. Es verbraucht auch

~40% des weltweiten Wolframhexafluoridgases, das bei der Herstellung von

Halbleitern verwendet wird, deren Rohstoff Nanowolframoxid ist. Letzte

Woche erklärte Almonty, dass es 'diese Gelegenheit zusammen mit dem Bau der

Sangdong-Wolframmine weiter vorantreiben wird.' Außerdem veröffentlichte

Almonty im Juli eine erste JORC-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für die

Molybdänlagerstätte bei Sangdong. Diese weist abgeleitete 21,48 Mio. Tonnen

mit einem Gehalt von 0,26% MoS2 auf der Grundlage eines Cutoff-Gehalts von

0,19% aus. Der Molybdänpreis ist seit unserer letzten Studie im Juli um

mehr als 20% gestiegen, und der In-situ-Wert der Ressource liegt bei über

USD2 Mrd. Ähnlich wie beim Wolframoxidprojekt plant Almonty, mit

südkoreanischen Regierungs- und Industrievertretern ein Verbrauchsprogramm

für die Produktion der künftigen Molybdänmine zu erörtern. Wir behalten

unsere Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von CAD1,70 bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des

Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/26027.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°