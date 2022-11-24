Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.
Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034
Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 24.11.2022
Kursziel: CAD1.70
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty
Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his
BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.70 price target.
Abstract:
Almonty remains on track to complete and commission its flagship Sangdong
tungsten mining project in South Korea during H2/2023. Since the end of
July the company has drawn down USD26.7m of the KfW IPEX-Bank USD75.1m
project financing loan facility with the balance to follow in line with
construction progress. Orders for large, long lead time items such as the
milling and flotation equipment were placed last year, and so project cost
inflation is likely to be limited to 5%, which will be absorbed by the 15%
contingency built into the project costs. When Sangdong reaches full
capacity from the middle of this decade, it will account for ca. 30% of
non-Chinese and ca. 7% of global supply. We also note the project's
multi-decade mine life (until 2073 assuming full 1.2m tonne processing
capacity from 2027) and the CAPEX/contained metal figure of USD248/t which
is under half the number for the closest competing project with a
comparable grade. In March KfW-IPEX bank signed a letter of intent to
provide a further USD50m for a tungsten oxide/nano tungsten oxide
downstream processing plant to be built by Almonty in South Korea. South
Korea is the largest per capita consumer of tungsten worldwide. It also
consumes ~40% of global tungsten hexafluoride gas, which is used in the
production of semiconductors, the raw material of which is nano tungsten
oxide. Last week Almonty stated that it will 'continue to progress this
opportunity in tandem with the construction of the Sangdong tungsten mine.'
Furthermore, in July Almonty published a maiden JORC-compliant resource
estimate for the molybdenum deposit at Sangdong. This shows inferred 21.48m
tonnes grading 0.26% MoS2 based on a 0.19% cut-off. The molybdenum price
has risen over 20% since our last update in July and the in situ value of
the resource is over USD2bn. Similarly to the tungsten oxide project
Almonty plans to discuss a consumption programme for output of the future
molybdenum mine with South Korean government and industry representatives.
We maintain our Buy recommendation and price target of CAD1.70.
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries
Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 1,70.
Zusammenfassung:
Almonty bleibt auf Kurs, um sein Leuchtturm-Wolframprojekt zu Sangdong in
Südkorea in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2023 fertigzustellen und in Betrieb zu
nehmen. Seit Ende Juli hat das Unternehmen USD26,7 Mio. des KfW
IPEX-Bank-Darlehens in Höhe von USD75,1 Mio. zur Projektfinanzierung in
Anspruch genommen, wobei der Restbetrag entsprechend dem Baufortschritt
folgen wird. Die Aufträge für große Posten mit langer Vorlaufzeit, wie z.
B. die Mühlen- und Flotationsanlagen, wurden bereits im vergangenen Jahr
erteilt, so dass sich der Anstieg der Projektkosten wahrscheinlich auf 5%
beschränken wird, was durch die in den Projektkosten enthaltene
Sicherheitsreserve von 15% aufgefangen wird. Wenn Sangdong ab Mitte dieses
Jahrzehnts seine volle Kapazität erreicht, wird es ca. 30% des
nicht-chinesischen und ca. 7% des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Wir
verweisen auch auf die langjährige Lebensdauer des Projekts (bis 2073 bei
voller Verarbeitungskapazität von 1,2 Mio. Tonnen ab 2027) und den
CAPEX-Wert von 248 USD/t, der weniger als halb so hoch ist wie der des am
ehesten vergleichbaren Projekts mit überdurchschnittlichem Gehalt. Im März
unterzeichnete die KfW-IPEX-Bank eine Absichtserklärung zur Bereitstellung
von weiteren USD50 Mio. für eine von Almonty in Südkorea zu errichtende
Anlage zur Weiterverarbeitung von Wolframoxid/Nanowolframoxid. Südkorea ist
der größte Pro-Kopf-Verbraucher von Wolfram weltweit. Es verbraucht auch
~40% des weltweiten Wolframhexafluoridgases, das bei der Herstellung von
Halbleitern verwendet wird, deren Rohstoff Nanowolframoxid ist. Letzte
Woche erklärte Almonty, dass es 'diese Gelegenheit zusammen mit dem Bau der
Sangdong-Wolframmine weiter vorantreiben wird.' Außerdem veröffentlichte
Almonty im Juli eine erste JORC-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für die
Molybdänlagerstätte bei Sangdong. Diese weist abgeleitete 21,48 Mio. Tonnen
mit einem Gehalt von 0,26% MoS2 auf der Grundlage eines Cutoff-Gehalts von
0,19% aus. Der Molybdänpreis ist seit unserer letzten Studie im Juli um
mehr als 20% gestiegen, und der In-situ-Wert der Ressource liegt bei über
USD2 Mrd. Ähnlich wie beim Wolframoxidprojekt plant Almonty, mit
südkoreanischen Regierungs- und Industrievertretern ein Verbrauchsprogramm
für die Produktion der künftigen Molybdänmine zu erörtern. Wir behalten
unsere Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von CAD1,70 bei.
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26027.pdf
