Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.

ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 25.07.2022

Kursziel: CAD1,70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries

Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt

seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,55 auf CAD 1,70.

Zusammenfassung:

Almonty gab am 5. Juli bekannt, dass es den vollständig ausgefüllten Antrag

auf Inanspruchnahme der ersten USD12,8 Mio. aus der Finanzierungsfazilität

für das Sangdong-Wolframprojekt in Höhe von USD75,1 Mio. erhalten hat. Die

erste Inanspruchnahme wird Almonty nach Abschluss der Hypothekeneintragung

in Südkorea, die wir bis Ende dieses Monats erwarten, überwiesen. Die

Bestellungen für große Geräte mit langer Vorlaufzeit, wie z. B. die Mahl-

und Flotationsanlagen, wurden bereits im letzten Jahr erteilt, so dass sich

der Anstieg der Projektkosten wahrscheinlich auf 5% beschränken wird, was

durch die in den Projektkosten enthaltene Rückstellung von 15% aufgefangen

wird. Die Fertigstellung und Inbetriebnahme wird nun für das zweite

Halbjahr 2023 erwartet. China war im Jahr 2021 für mehr als 80% der

weltweiten Primärwolframproduktion verantwortlich, während Russland und

Vietnam zusammen weitere 10% ausmachten. Wenn Sangdong ab Mitte dieses

Jahrzehnts seine volle Kapazität erreicht, wird es ca. 30% des

nicht-chinesischen und 7-10 % des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Der

Abschluss der Finanzierung des Wolframprojekts wird es Almonty ermöglichen,

weitere Möglichkeiten bei Sangdong zu verfolgen. Am 18. Juli

veröffentlichte Almonty eine erste JORC-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für

die Molybdänlagerstätte bei Sangdong. Diese weist abgeleitete 21,48 Mio.

Tonnen mit einem Gehalt von 0,26 % MoS2 auf der Grundlage eines

Cutoff-Gehalts von 0,19 % aus. Bei einem aktuellen Molybdänpreis von über

50.000 USD/Tonne beträgt der In-situ-Wert der Ressource über USD1,7 Mrd.

Zum Vergleich: Die Wolframressource Sangdong hat einen In-situ-Wert von

USD2 Mrd. Die künftigen Molybdän- und Wolframminen werden über eine

gemeinsame Infrastruktur verfügen. Im März unterzeichnete die KfW-IPEX-Bank

eine Absichtserklärung über die Bereitstellung von weiteren USD50 Mio. für

eine Anlage zur Weiterverarbeitung von Nano-Wolframoxid/Wolframoxid in

Südkorea. Südkorea ist der größte Pro-Kopf-Verbraucher von Wolfram

weltweit. Es verbraucht auch ~40 % des weltweiten Wolframhexafluoridgases,

das bei der Herstellung von Halbleitern verwendet wird, deren Rohstoff

Nanowolframoxid ist. Allerdings importiert das Land derzeit 95 % seines

Wolframoxidbedarfs aus China. Der Rohstoff für die Wolframoxidanlage könnte

aus Sangdong, lokalem Schrott und auch aus den Almonty-Minen Panasqueira

und Valtreixal in Europa stammen. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei

und erhöhen das Kursziel von CAD1,55 auf CAD1,70.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty

Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his

BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.55 to CAD 1.70.

Abstract:

Almonty announced on 5 July that it had received the fully executed

utilisation request for the first USD12.8m drawdown from the USD75.1m

Sangdong tungsten project financing facility. The first drawdown funds will

be sent to Almonty following completion of the mortgage registration in

South Korea, which we expect by the end of this month. Orders for large,

long lead time items such as the milling and flotation equipment were

placed last year, and so project cost inflation is likely to be limited to

5%, which will be absorbed by the 15% contingency built into the project

costs. Completion and commissioning is now expected during H2 2023. China

produced over 80% of global primary tungsten output in 2021 with Russia and

Vietnam together accounting for a further 10%. When Sangdong reaches full

capacity from the middle of this decade, it will account for ca. 30% of

non-Chinese and 7-10% of global supply. The closing of the tungsten project

financing will allow Almonty to pursue other opportunities at Sangdong. On

18 July Almonty published a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for the

molybdenum deposit at Sangdong. This shows inferred 21.48m tonnes grading

0.26% MoS2 based on a 0.19% cut-off. At the current molybdenum price of

over USD50,000/tonne, the in situ value of the resource is over USD1.7bn.

This compares with an in situ value of USD2bn for the Sangdong tungsten

resource. The future molybdenum and tungsten mines will share common

infrastructure. In March KfW-IPEX bank signed a letter of intent to provide

a further USD50m for a tungsten oxide/nano tungsten oxide downstream

processing plant in South Korea. South Korea is the largest per capita

consumer of tungsten worldwide. It also consumes ~40% of global tungsten

hexafluoride gas, which is used in the production of semiconductors, the

raw material of which is nano tungsten oxide. However, the country

currently imports 95% of its tungsten oxide requirement from China.

Feedstock for the tungsten oxide plant could come from Sangdong, local

scrap and also Almonty's Panasqueira and Valtreixal mines in Europe. We

maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target from CAD1.55 to

CAD1.70.

