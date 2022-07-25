Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...




25.07.22 13:51
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.



Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 25.07.2022


Kursziel: CAD1,70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries


Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt


seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,55 auf CAD 1,70.



Zusammenfassung:


Almonty gab am 5. Juli bekannt, dass es den vollständig ausgefüllten Antrag


auf Inanspruchnahme der ersten USD12,8 Mio. aus der Finanzierungsfazilität


für das Sangdong-Wolframprojekt in Höhe von USD75,1 Mio. erhalten hat. Die


erste Inanspruchnahme wird Almonty nach Abschluss der Hypothekeneintragung


in Südkorea, die wir bis Ende dieses Monats erwarten, überwiesen. Die


Bestellungen für große Geräte mit langer Vorlaufzeit, wie z. B. die Mahl-


und Flotationsanlagen, wurden bereits im letzten Jahr erteilt, so dass sich


der Anstieg der Projektkosten wahrscheinlich auf 5% beschränken wird, was


durch die in den Projektkosten enthaltene Rückstellung von 15% aufgefangen


wird. Die Fertigstellung und Inbetriebnahme wird nun für das zweite


Halbjahr 2023 erwartet. China war im Jahr 2021 für mehr als 80% der


weltweiten Primärwolframproduktion verantwortlich, während Russland und


Vietnam zusammen weitere 10% ausmachten. Wenn Sangdong ab Mitte dieses


Jahrzehnts seine volle Kapazität erreicht, wird es ca. 30% des


nicht-chinesischen und 7-10 % des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Der


Abschluss der Finanzierung des Wolframprojekts wird es Almonty ermöglichen,


weitere Möglichkeiten bei Sangdong zu verfolgen. Am 18. Juli


veröffentlichte Almonty eine erste JORC-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für


die Molybdänlagerstätte bei Sangdong. Diese weist abgeleitete 21,48 Mio.


Tonnen mit einem Gehalt von 0,26 % MoS2 auf der Grundlage eines


Cutoff-Gehalts von 0,19 % aus. Bei einem aktuellen Molybdänpreis von über


50.000 USD/Tonne beträgt der In-situ-Wert der Ressource über USD1,7 Mrd.


Zum Vergleich: Die Wolframressource Sangdong hat einen In-situ-Wert von


USD2 Mrd. Die künftigen Molybdän- und Wolframminen werden über eine


gemeinsame Infrastruktur verfügen. Im März unterzeichnete die KfW-IPEX-Bank


eine Absichtserklärung über die Bereitstellung von weiteren USD50 Mio. für


eine Anlage zur Weiterverarbeitung von Nano-Wolframoxid/Wolframoxid in


Südkorea. Südkorea ist der größte Pro-Kopf-Verbraucher von Wolfram


weltweit. Es verbraucht auch ~40 % des weltweiten Wolframhexafluoridgases,


das bei der Herstellung von Halbleitern verwendet wird, deren Rohstoff


Nanowolframoxid ist. Allerdings importiert das Land derzeit 95 % seines


Wolframoxidbedarfs aus China. Der Rohstoff für die Wolframoxidanlage könnte


aus Sangdong, lokalem Schrott und auch aus den Almonty-Minen Panasqueira


und Valtreixal in Europa stammen. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei


und erhöhen das Kursziel von CAD1,55 auf CAD1,70.




First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty


Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his


BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.55 to CAD 1.70.



Abstract:


Almonty announced on 5 July that it had received the fully executed


utilisation request for the first USD12.8m drawdown from the USD75.1m


Sangdong tungsten project financing facility. The first drawdown funds will


be sent to Almonty following completion of the mortgage registration in


South Korea, which we expect by the end of this month. Orders for large,


long lead time items such as the milling and flotation equipment were


placed last year, and so project cost inflation is likely to be limited to


5%, which will be absorbed by the 15% contingency built into the project


costs. Completion and commissioning is now expected during H2 2023. China


produced over 80% of global primary tungsten output in 2021 with Russia and


Vietnam together accounting for a further 10%. When Sangdong reaches full


capacity from the middle of this decade, it will account for ca. 30% of


non-Chinese and 7-10% of global supply. The closing of the tungsten project


financing will allow Almonty to pursue other opportunities at Sangdong. On


18 July Almonty published a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for the


molybdenum deposit at Sangdong. This shows inferred 21.48m tonnes grading


0.26% MoS2 based on a 0.19% cut-off. At the current molybdenum price of


over USD50,000/tonne, the in situ value of the resource is over USD1.7bn.


This compares with an in situ value of USD2bn for the Sangdong tungsten


resource. The future molybdenum and tungsten mines will share common


infrastructure. In March KfW-IPEX bank signed a letter of intent to provide


a further USD50m for a tungsten oxide/nano tungsten oxide downstream


processing plant in South Korea. South Korea is the largest per capita


consumer of tungsten worldwide. It also consumes ~40% of global tungsten


hexafluoride gas, which is used in the production of semiconductors, the


raw material of which is nano tungsten oxide. However, the country


currently imports 95% of its tungsten oxide requirement from China.


Feedstock for the tungsten oxide plant could come from Sangdong, local


scrap and also Almonty's Panasqueira and Valtreixal mines in Europe. We


maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target from CAD1.55 to


CAD1.70.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24653.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...