Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen




09.08.22 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: 9M-Bericht, Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 09.08.2022


Kursziel: EUR 85,30


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Weak margin in Q3 leads to reduced EBIT guidance, sales growth remains


sound



The surprisingly significant deterioration in 'EBIT before M&A' margin in


Q3 (0.3% vs. 5.4% in Q3 20/21) led to a reduction in EBIT guidance for the


current fiscal year. Measures to counter the margin decline due to


pandemic/sickness, inflation, sales mix (less licensing business) and macro


uncertainties have already been initiated. On a positive note, while


geopolitical uncertainty is causing project delays, demand and order intake


remain strong and the sales outlook raised in Q2 thus remains valid. We


have adjusted our estimates on the margin side, especially for 21/22, as


burdening factors such as pandemic-related high sickness absence and


geopolitical uncertainties should be temporary. Inflation-related cost


increases should be able to be passed on with a time lag. With an EV/Sales


below 1, a resilient growth path (digitalization, SAP S/4HANA migration,


cloud transformation) and a share of recurring revenues of over 50%, the


All for One Group share (EV/Sales 21/22: 0.52) still appears attractively


priced to us.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR85.30. We reiterate our "Buy"


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24785.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Heute massiver Kursschub: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 381% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,70 € 50,00 € -0,30 € -0,60% 09.08./13:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005110001 511000 75,20 € 46,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,00 € -1,01%  10:34
Frankfurt 49,00 € +0,41%  11:12
München 49,70 € 0,00%  08.08.22
Xetra 49,70 € -0,60%  09:14
Berlin 49,30 € -0,60%  12:48
Düsseldorf 48,90 € -0,61%  13:01
Stuttgart 48,90 € -0,61%  13:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute fulminanter Ausbruch: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 408% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
818 Neue Zeit - neuer Thread 03.08.22
10 ruebe, Al Bundy, Edelmax und . 25.04.21
19 AC SERVICE strong buy !!! o. 25.04.21
6 AC-SERVICE --> ARIVA 25.04.21
27 Aktien-Tipp-Ranking 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...