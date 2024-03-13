Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to Advanced Blockchain AG



Company Name: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Reason for the research: Management interview


Recommendation: Buy


Target price: 11.00 EUR


Target price on sight of: 31.12.2024


Last rating change:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



'Our top 10 investments alone amassed a value of 57.5 million euros by the


end of 2023 - notably exceeding our market capitalization.'



In this interview, GBC speaks with Simon Telian, the CEO of Advanced


Blockchain AG. Since our last GBC interview in September 2023, the market


capitalization has more than doubled. Based on our last valuation, we


remain optimistic that there is further potential for growth. We expect to


adjust our valuation with the publication of the 2023 annual report.



GBC AG: Can you briefly introduce Advanced Blockchain AG?



Simon Telian: Advanced Blockchain AG is the first and only publicly traded


company on the German stock market specializing in decentralized blockchain


technologies. We are a key player in the blockchain industry, focusing on


research, incubation, and investments - both equity and tokens - in


disruptive technologies in the blockchain sector. Our current portfolio


includes more than 30 blockchain companies or projects. Alone, our top 10


investments had a value of 57.5 million euros by the end of 2023 -


significantly more than our market capitalization. Our primary focus is on


incubating and investing in promising projects in the decentralized finance


sector, also known as 'DeFi,' which is currently the fastest-growing area


in the blockchain world. This enables users to access financial products


frictionlessly, without the intermediation of centralized institutions such


as traditional banks. Other key focus areas include applications and


companies in the Economy of Things, where connected devices not only


communicate with each other but also create economic value for the user.


The portfolio is rounded out by investments in companies that enable


frictionless communication between different blockchain technology


protocols, also known as Cross-Chain Interoperability. Additionally,


Advanced Blockchain is not only an early-stage investor but also a leading


venture builder, supporting its investments with an extensive network of


software developers and a strong focus on research. In historical context,


Advanced Blockchain has been informing major German companies about the


various applications of blockchain technology since 2018, thus building a


broad network even in the traditional corporate environment. Since 2020,


Advanced Blockchain has been intensively involved in incubation,


investments, and building technical expertise in research to create an


extremely successful and valuable portfolio.



GBC AG: How does your company identify and evaluate potential investments,


and what criteria are decisive?



Simon Telian: The basis of the investment process is always a comprehensive


analysis of the application and implementation potential of the


investments. In addition, the quality of the founding team and the economic


and financial potential are crucial for creating value for the company. Our


extensive and long-standing experience in blockchain technology


significantly supports the decision-making process. Through ABX Analytics,


we will increasingly automate this process and offer it to external


customers or investors. Our broad network is certainly the decisive factor


in identifying interesting investment opportunities early on; numerous


opportunities have been identified in the past in this way. We rely on the


generated value from synergies with other investors in our network.


Co-investments with our partners are common, both in the pure equity


investment area and in our incubation projects.



GBC AG: What specific strategies have led to the 45% increase in the ten


largest portfolio values?



Simon Telian: The fundamental principles of our investment strategy remain


unchanged. However, the outstanding increase is due to several factors


affecting both our portfolio companies and the overall market. The central


factor is certainly the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies and


blockchain technology in society. The acceptance of blockchain ETF funds by


the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made investing in


cryptocurrencies increasingly socially acceptable. Particularly noteworthy


is the remarkable increase in inflows into BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin


Trust (IBIT), which recorded a new daily record of $2.2 billion last month.


In addition, the price of Bitcoin reached its all-time high, surpassing the


$69,000 mark, which brings Bitcoin into the price discovery phase. All


these developments show how the market has evolved positively in recent


months. This environment leads to growing interest in many of our key


portfolio companies, such as Composable. The company develops bridge


solutions targeting various ecosystems such as Ethereum, Cosmos, and


Polkadot, as well as future blockchain networks. The interest in this


drives the increase in value significantly. It is important to highlight


the central problem of current blockchain technology, namely the lack of


interoperability, which makes the transfer of digital assets between


different ecosystems impossible. Composable has taken on the challenge of


developing innovations to overcome this challenge and has made considerable


progress. This is just one example; each of our portfolio companies is


driving innovations in a key area of the industry, such as peaq in the


Economy of Things sector, and Polymer in the development of modular


blockchains.



GBC AG: How has the currently positive momentum in the crypto market


influenced the valuation of your portfolio?



Simon Telian: Of course, the positive market momentum has played an


important role in the appreciation of our portfolio. For example, the


Bitcoin price was slightly above $27,100 at the time of the initial


valuation in late May 2023, and at the end of December 2023, it was at


$42,500. However, the change in market dynamics alone is not sufficient. If


these portfolio companies were not innovative and did not develop core


technologies that are perceived as remarkable by the market, we would not


have seen such a strong increase. Nevertheless, these two aspects are


interconnected.



GBC AG: Can you explain the significance of the upcoming Bitcoin halving


for the overall market sentiment?



Simon Telian: Bitcoin halving involves reducing the rate at which new


bitcoins are created. With a finite number of bitcoins to be created at


most, Bitcoin halving reduces the supply. With demand levels remaining


constant, this can lead to a price increase. Many investors and speculators


view halving as a key catalyst for positive price movements. Positive price


developments often manifest early, as investors position themselves ahead


of time. Media also play an important role in attracting attention,


especially now with the interest of renowned asset managers like BlackRock


and Fidelity in the crypto industry. Overall, I expect halving to


contribute positively to market sentiment, along with the upcoming Ethereum


spot ETF. It is expected that both events will lead to further significant


inflows into the digital asset market.



GBC AG: What is Advanced Blockchain AG's vision for the future of Web 3.0?



Simon Telian: Our vision is to become an increasingly global player in the


blockchain field. By investing in and incubating innovative companies and


providing young entrepreneurs with the opportunity to create technology for


the decentralized web (Web 3.0). This also includes increased involvement


in software development. We have demonstrated our competencies through our


previous incubation projects, using this key expertise as a significant


value driver for the next phase of the company's development.



GBC AG: Where do you see Advanced Blockchain AG in the next five years, and


what strategic goals are you setting?



Simon Telian: In the coming years, Advanced Blockchain will continue to


focus on early-stage startup investments with a sharpened and successfully


proven investment strategy. As mentioned earlier, our goal is to become a


leading global player with a presence in emerging blockchain markets to


access promising new investment opportunities. Our incubation business will


increasingly focus on building innovative software companies with a


recurring revenue model to further diversify our business. Additionally, we


see great value in collaborating with other venture builders to establish


joint ventures in emerging blockchain markets.



GBC AG: Thank you for the interview.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29147.pdf



Contact for questions


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Completion Date (Time): 13.03.2024. 16:00


First Distribution Date (Time): 14.03.2024. 09:00



Eilt: CEO kauft massiv eigene Aktien - IPOs in Kürze
