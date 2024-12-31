Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.11.23 12:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Successful cost-cutting program: Advanced Blockchain AG maintains EBITDA at


previous year's level. Bitcoin halving in March 2024: supply shortage as a


catalyst.



The first half of 2023 witnessed Advanced Blockchain AG navigating through


a persistently volatile capital market, grappling with inflation concerns,


and contending with geopolitical uncertainties on both financial and


societal fronts. The crypto winter, intensified by the FTX collapse and the


insolvency of other crypto exchanges and custodians like Genesis, continued


to exert its influence. This was notably reflected in the pronounced


volatility of Bitcoin, commencing the year at $16,500 and concluding on


June 30, 2023, at $30,350-a significant distance from its pinnacle of


$69,045 in November 2021.



Ongoing efforts to regulate crypto assets, exemplified by MiCA regulation


(Markets in Crypto-Assets), persist. MiCA, an EU-approved regulatory


framework for crypto assets, aims to establish risk-appropriate regulation


enhancing investor protection and contributing to the functionality of


cryptocurrency markets. MiCA's implementation is to unfold in two stages,


with specific provisions, particularly those pertaining to asset-referenced


crypto assets and E-money tokens (stablecoins), anticipated to take effect


from July 2024. The majority of the regulation is slated to be operational


in early 2025. The regulation imposes requirements on crypto asset


providers and traders, mandating the submission of a whitepaper to


supervisory authorities. Additionally, it champions consumer protection by


necessitating a publicly accessible register for crypto asset whitepapers


and providers of crypto asset services.



MiCA categorizes crypto assets into three segments: E-money tokens,


asset-referenced tokens, and utility tokens. While encompassing common


cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it excludes security tokens or


non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Issuers of asset-referenced tokens and E-money


tokens must fulfill minimum liquidity requirements and have their


headquarters within the EU. The regulation introduces a customer right of


redemption against issuers and anti-money laundering regulations that


necessitate customer identification for crypto service providers. These


regulations also extend to transactions between 'hosted wallets' and


'unhosted wallets,' requiring identification of the owner of the 'unhosted


wallet' for transactions exceeding 1,000 euros.



The imminent introduction of Bitcoin ETFs by major asset management


entities such as BlackRock is suggested by the current news flow in the


United States. The proposed spot Bitcoin ETF by BlackRock, listed with the


Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), indicates potential


approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC is


expected to make a decision by January 10, 2024. Approval of such an ETF


could pave the way for additional crypto ETFs, including those from ARK


Investment, Fidelity, and Valkyrie. While the SEC sanctioned Bitcoin


futures ETFs in October 2021, no Bitcoin or Ether spot funds have been


listed on U.S. exchanges.



Adding to the landscape is the significant event of the upcoming Bitcoin


halving in March 2024, where the miner reward will be halved. This


anticipated supply shortage could exert a positive influence on the


performance of Bitcoin.



In the first half of 2023, Advanced Blockchain experienced a reduction in


revenue to EUR1.23 million (compared to EUR23.4 million in the previous year).


This decline can be attributed to a diminished number of portfolio


transactions.



EBITDA stood at EUR0.52 million (compared to the previous year's EUR0.88


million). Despite the dip in revenue, EBITDA was successfully maintained


close to the previous year's level, owing to the effective implementation


of a cost-saving program by the management. EBIT even achieved a positive


value of EUR0.45 million (compared to the previous year's -EUR0.54 million).


The same positive trend extended to the net result, reaching EUR0.45 million


in the first half of 2023 (compared to the previous year's -EUR0.54 million).



As of June 30, 2023, the equity of the company remained relatively


unchanged at EUR14.48 million (compared to EUR14.93 million on December 31,


2022). The equity ratio also held steady at 67.3%, mirroring the figure as


of December 31, 2022 (66.3%). The predominant portion of equity and token


investments, amounting to EUR16.63 million, is documented within the category


of other assets.



The working capital exhibited an increase, reaching EUR-0.52 million (as


opposed to EUR-3.78 million on December 31, 2022), propelled by a notable


surge in trade receivables, which climbed to EUR2.74 million (compared to


EUR0.01 million as of December 31, 2022). The persistently negative working


capital underscores the efficient utilization of available capital, with


only limited funds being tied up.



Cash and cash equivalents experienced a significant decline to EUR0.34


million (versus EUR3.49 million on December 31, 2022). Given the ample


liquidity of certain securities in the portfolio, we hold no apprehensions


concerning the existing low cash position of the company. Additionally,


approximately EUR3 million was allocated to new investments during the first


half of 2023, capitalizing on a favorable investment climate. These


strategic investments are anticipated to establish a robust groundwork for


forthcoming positive outcomes, fortifying the company's standing in the


market.



Due to the lack of a published cash flow statement, we are unable to


perform a detailed liquidity analysis.



In the fiscal year 2023, Advanced Blockchain AG has been strategically


focusing on sustainable growth and meticulous cost management. The company


anticipates a reduction in expenses coupled with revenue generation through


token transactions and potential investments in upcoming token issuances.


Advanced Blockchain AG is actively engaged in advanced negotiations with


potential buyers for portfolio investments tied to token and equity


transactions, with the objective of achieving up to five successful sales,


totaling EUR5 million.



Currently, the company is in the planning stages of issuing a new


convertible bond with a total value of up to EUR3 million, intended to


replace the existing convertible bond expiring on July 14, 2024. The volume


was subsequently limited to a nominal amount of EUR1.1 million on October 17,


2023. This fresh bond boasts a six-year term and an annual interest rate of


3.0%, with a conversion price set at EUR4.25. It is proposed to issue up to


EUR1.5 million through the exchange of convertible bonds previously issued by


the company (ISIN: DE000A3MP4Q7). The net proceeds stemming from the


issuance of the convertible bond 2023/2029 will be allocated to general


business purposes, encompassing the financing of additional investments and


the advancement of the existing portfolio.



In a noteworthy development, Advanced Blockchain AG successfully secured


another prominent investor, selling 100,000 of its own shares to a fund


managed by Axxion S.A. at a per-share price of EUR 2.70.



To sustain its pioneering role as a blockchain incubator and Web3 investor,


Advanced Blockchain AG is strategically expanding its team of global


experts and planning to initiate two to three new investments. The company


is also gearing up to implement cross-chain initiatives across various


blockchain domains to leverage success and network effects. A commitment to


ongoing research and clear strategies will steer the progress and adoption


of diverse topics and use cases. Through the incubation of promising


protocols and technologies, Advanced Blockchain AG aims to bolster the


growth of the global blockchain ecosystem.



The continuous assessment of the top 10 portfolio investments is geared


towards enhancing transparency for investors. As of May 31, 2023, the top


10 investments encompass peaq/EoT Labs GmbH (incubation, equity, and token


investment), Mero (token investment), Contango (token investment), Maverick


(token investment), Talisman (token investment), Neon Labs (token


investment), Obol Network (token investment), Polymer (equity and token


investment), DELV/Element Finance (token investment), and Composable


Finance (incubation and token investment), presented in no particular


order. Based on an independently valued assessment as of May 31, 2023,


these top 10 Advanced Blockchain portfolio companies currently reflect a


total value of EUR39.65 million. Our analysis suggests a conservative


valuation approach, and we believe the fair value of the listed positions


is likely higher, estimating it to be around EUR45 million.



The undervaluation of Advanced Blockchain becomes strikingly apparent when


focusing solely on the top 10 positions in the portfolio and the market


capitalization. These top 10 positions alone carry a fair value of at least


EUR40 million, whereas Advanced Blockchain's market capitalization currently


hovers around EUR11 million. We posit that the remaining portfolio positions


hold a similar value to the top 10, leading us to estimate the current


portfolio value at approximately EUR90 million. Factoring in holding costs of


EUR2 million, the adjusted total value of the portfolio after deducting these


costs should be around EUR88 million.



Our enterprise value estimation, based on the net asset value (NAV), stands


at approximately EUR88 million, equating to EUR23.19 per share. In light of the


pronounced downturn in the crypto markets and the persistent 'crypto


winter,' we have applied an additional discount to the fair value,


currently pegged at around 53%.



We are maintaining our valuation. We have determined a fair value of EUR41.74


million or EUR11.00 per share. Due to the considerable upside potential, we


assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28323.pdf



