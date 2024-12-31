Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Successful cost-cutting program: Advanced Blockchain AG maintains EBITDA at

previous year's level. Bitcoin halving in March 2024: supply shortage as a

catalyst.

The first half of 2023 witnessed Advanced Blockchain AG navigating through

a persistently volatile capital market, grappling with inflation concerns,

and contending with geopolitical uncertainties on both financial and

societal fronts. The crypto winter, intensified by the FTX collapse and the

insolvency of other crypto exchanges and custodians like Genesis, continued

to exert its influence. This was notably reflected in the pronounced

volatility of Bitcoin, commencing the year at $16,500 and concluding on

June 30, 2023, at $30,350-a significant distance from its pinnacle of

$69,045 in November 2021.

Ongoing efforts to regulate crypto assets, exemplified by MiCA regulation

(Markets in Crypto-Assets), persist. MiCA, an EU-approved regulatory

framework for crypto assets, aims to establish risk-appropriate regulation

enhancing investor protection and contributing to the functionality of

cryptocurrency markets. MiCA's implementation is to unfold in two stages,

with specific provisions, particularly those pertaining to asset-referenced

crypto assets and E-money tokens (stablecoins), anticipated to take effect

from July 2024. The majority of the regulation is slated to be operational

in early 2025. The regulation imposes requirements on crypto asset

providers and traders, mandating the submission of a whitepaper to

supervisory authorities. Additionally, it champions consumer protection by

necessitating a publicly accessible register for crypto asset whitepapers

and providers of crypto asset services.

MiCA categorizes crypto assets into three segments: E-money tokens,

asset-referenced tokens, and utility tokens. While encompassing common

cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it excludes security tokens or

non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Issuers of asset-referenced tokens and E-money

tokens must fulfill minimum liquidity requirements and have their

headquarters within the EU. The regulation introduces a customer right of

redemption against issuers and anti-money laundering regulations that

necessitate customer identification for crypto service providers. These

regulations also extend to transactions between 'hosted wallets' and

'unhosted wallets,' requiring identification of the owner of the 'unhosted

wallet' for transactions exceeding 1,000 euros.

The imminent introduction of Bitcoin ETFs by major asset management

entities such as BlackRock is suggested by the current news flow in the

United States. The proposed spot Bitcoin ETF by BlackRock, listed with the

Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), indicates potential

approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC is

expected to make a decision by January 10, 2024. Approval of such an ETF

could pave the way for additional crypto ETFs, including those from ARK

Investment, Fidelity, and Valkyrie. While the SEC sanctioned Bitcoin

futures ETFs in October 2021, no Bitcoin or Ether spot funds have been

listed on U.S. exchanges.

Adding to the landscape is the significant event of the upcoming Bitcoin

halving in March 2024, where the miner reward will be halved. This

anticipated supply shortage could exert a positive influence on the

performance of Bitcoin.

In the first half of 2023, Advanced Blockchain experienced a reduction in

revenue to EUR1.23 million (compared to EUR23.4 million in the previous year).

This decline can be attributed to a diminished number of portfolio

transactions.

EBITDA stood at EUR0.52 million (compared to the previous year's EUR0.88

million). Despite the dip in revenue, EBITDA was successfully maintained

close to the previous year's level, owing to the effective implementation

of a cost-saving program by the management. EBIT even achieved a positive

value of EUR0.45 million (compared to the previous year's -EUR0.54 million).

The same positive trend extended to the net result, reaching EUR0.45 million

in the first half of 2023 (compared to the previous year's -EUR0.54 million).

As of June 30, 2023, the equity of the company remained relatively

unchanged at EUR14.48 million (compared to EUR14.93 million on December 31,

2022). The equity ratio also held steady at 67.3%, mirroring the figure as

of December 31, 2022 (66.3%). The predominant portion of equity and token

investments, amounting to EUR16.63 million, is documented within the category

of other assets.

The working capital exhibited an increase, reaching EUR-0.52 million (as

opposed to EUR-3.78 million on December 31, 2022), propelled by a notable

surge in trade receivables, which climbed to EUR2.74 million (compared to

EUR0.01 million as of December 31, 2022). The persistently negative working

capital underscores the efficient utilization of available capital, with

only limited funds being tied up.

Cash and cash equivalents experienced a significant decline to EUR0.34

million (versus EUR3.49 million on December 31, 2022). Given the ample

liquidity of certain securities in the portfolio, we hold no apprehensions

concerning the existing low cash position of the company. Additionally,

approximately EUR3 million was allocated to new investments during the first

half of 2023, capitalizing on a favorable investment climate. These

strategic investments are anticipated to establish a robust groundwork for

forthcoming positive outcomes, fortifying the company's standing in the

market.

Due to the lack of a published cash flow statement, we are unable to

perform a detailed liquidity analysis.

In the fiscal year 2023, Advanced Blockchain AG has been strategically

focusing on sustainable growth and meticulous cost management. The company

anticipates a reduction in expenses coupled with revenue generation through

token transactions and potential investments in upcoming token issuances.

Advanced Blockchain AG is actively engaged in advanced negotiations with

potential buyers for portfolio investments tied to token and equity

transactions, with the objective of achieving up to five successful sales,

totaling EUR5 million.

Currently, the company is in the planning stages of issuing a new

convertible bond with a total value of up to EUR3 million, intended to

replace the existing convertible bond expiring on July 14, 2024. The volume

was subsequently limited to a nominal amount of EUR1.1 million on October 17,

2023. This fresh bond boasts a six-year term and an annual interest rate of

3.0%, with a conversion price set at EUR4.25. It is proposed to issue up to

EUR1.5 million through the exchange of convertible bonds previously issued by

the company (ISIN: DE000A3MP4Q7). The net proceeds stemming from the

issuance of the convertible bond 2023/2029 will be allocated to general

business purposes, encompassing the financing of additional investments and

the advancement of the existing portfolio.

In a noteworthy development, Advanced Blockchain AG successfully secured

another prominent investor, selling 100,000 of its own shares to a fund

managed by Axxion S.A. at a per-share price of EUR 2.70.

To sustain its pioneering role as a blockchain incubator and Web3 investor,

Advanced Blockchain AG is strategically expanding its team of global

experts and planning to initiate two to three new investments. The company

is also gearing up to implement cross-chain initiatives across various

blockchain domains to leverage success and network effects. A commitment to

ongoing research and clear strategies will steer the progress and adoption

of diverse topics and use cases. Through the incubation of promising

protocols and technologies, Advanced Blockchain AG aims to bolster the

growth of the global blockchain ecosystem.

The continuous assessment of the top 10 portfolio investments is geared

towards enhancing transparency for investors. As of May 31, 2023, the top

10 investments encompass peaq/EoT Labs GmbH (incubation, equity, and token

investment), Mero (token investment), Contango (token investment), Maverick

(token investment), Talisman (token investment), Neon Labs (token

investment), Obol Network (token investment), Polymer (equity and token

investment), DELV/Element Finance (token investment), and Composable

Finance (incubation and token investment), presented in no particular

order. Based on an independently valued assessment as of May 31, 2023,

these top 10 Advanced Blockchain portfolio companies currently reflect a

total value of EUR39.65 million. Our analysis suggests a conservative

valuation approach, and we believe the fair value of the listed positions

is likely higher, estimating it to be around EUR45 million.

The undervaluation of Advanced Blockchain becomes strikingly apparent when

focusing solely on the top 10 positions in the portfolio and the market

capitalization. These top 10 positions alone carry a fair value of at least

EUR40 million, whereas Advanced Blockchain's market capitalization currently

hovers around EUR11 million. We posit that the remaining portfolio positions

hold a similar value to the top 10, leading us to estimate the current

portfolio value at approximately EUR90 million. Factoring in holding costs of

EUR2 million, the adjusted total value of the portfolio after deducting these

costs should be around EUR88 million.

Our enterprise value estimation, based on the net asset value (NAV), stands

at approximately EUR88 million, equating to EUR23.19 per share. In light of the

pronounced downturn in the crypto markets and the persistent 'crypto

winter,' we have applied an additional discount to the fair value,

currently pegged at around 53%.

We are maintaining our valuation. We have determined a fair value of EUR41.74

million or EUR11.00 per share. Due to the considerable upside potential, we

assign a BUY rating.

