Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Advanced Blockchain AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG
Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
Research Comment
Buy
Kursziel: 11.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers
Annual General Meeting resolutions: CEO contract of Simon Telian extended
and supervisory board expanded; Scherzer & Co. increases investment in
Advanced Blockchain AG
The annual general meeting went well. All resolutions were accepted with a
large majority. Advanced Blockchain AG has extended the CEO contract with
Simon Telian until the end of 2026 and added three new members to the
supervisory board. Telian has proven during his tenure as CEO that he is
capable of successfully navigating the company through turbulent phases.
The company had to face high inflation rates and strong volatility in the
blockchain and stock markets. The continuation of the collaboration with
Telian signifies continuity in the company's strategy to secure long-term
growth.
With Rüdiger Andreas Günther, a high-profile member has been added to the
supervisory board, who has also taken over the position of chairman.
Rüdiger Andreas Günther has achieved several remarkable milestones in his
career. He held positions such as CFO at the European market leader in
agricultural machinery technology, CLAAS, and later became the CEO. He held
responsibilities as CFO and labor director at the DAX-listed semiconductor
manufacturer Infineon. He also served as the CFO at the technology company
Jenoptik. Later, he became the CEO at Francotyp-Postalia, a specialty
machine manufacturer, where he also led the finance department.
The appointment of Sebastian Markowsky, Dr. Marcel Tyrell, and Håkan Saltin
as new members of the supervisory board brings additional expertise and
experience to the board. Håkan Saltin has a track record in the
telecommunications and startup industry. His role as co-founder and CTO of
Radtonics, as well as his previous leadership at CLX Communications, a
company listed on Nasdaq, demonstrate his strong connection to technology
and growth markets. With extensive experience in reputable financial
institutions like GP Bullhound, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and Deutsche
Bank, Markowsky brings valuable strategic insights to the supervisory
board. As a professor of banking and finance at the University of
Witten/Herdecke, Dr. Tyrell contributes expertise in the field of
blockchain and digitalization.
The news that Scherzer & Co. AG has increased its investment in Advanced
Blockchain could further strengthen investor confidence. The fact that
Scherzer & Co. has invested not only in the company itself but also in one
of Advanced Blockchain's portfolio companies (Peaq Technology GmbH)
indicates their positive assessment of the company's long-term growth
prospects.
In summary, today's news from Advanced Blockchain indicates a strategic
strengthening of the company. The extension of the CEO contract, the new
additions to the supervisory board, and the increased investment from
Scherzer & Co. collectively send a signal of stability, trust, and a focus
on long-term growth.
