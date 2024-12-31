Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.08.23 12:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Annual General Meeting resolutions: CEO contract of Simon Telian extended


and supervisory board expanded; Scherzer & Co. increases investment in


Advanced Blockchain AG



The annual general meeting went well. All resolutions were accepted with a


large majority. Advanced Blockchain AG has extended the CEO contract with


Simon Telian until the end of 2026 and added three new members to the


supervisory board. Telian has proven during his tenure as CEO that he is


capable of successfully navigating the company through turbulent phases.


The company had to face high inflation rates and strong volatility in the


blockchain and stock markets. The continuation of the collaboration with


Telian signifies continuity in the company's strategy to secure long-term


growth.



With Rüdiger Andreas Günther, a high-profile member has been added to the


supervisory board, who has also taken over the position of chairman.


Rüdiger Andreas Günther has achieved several remarkable milestones in his


career. He held positions such as CFO at the European market leader in


agricultural machinery technology, CLAAS, and later became the CEO. He held


responsibilities as CFO and labor director at the DAX-listed semiconductor


manufacturer Infineon. He also served as the CFO at the technology company


Jenoptik. Later, he became the CEO at Francotyp-Postalia, a specialty


machine manufacturer, where he also led the finance department.



The appointment of Sebastian Markowsky, Dr. Marcel Tyrell, and Håkan Saltin


as new members of the supervisory board brings additional expertise and


experience to the board. Håkan Saltin has a track record in the


telecommunications and startup industry. His role as co-founder and CTO of


Radtonics, as well as his previous leadership at CLX Communications, a


company listed on Nasdaq, demonstrate his strong connection to technology


and growth markets. With extensive experience in reputable financial


institutions like GP Bullhound, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and Deutsche


Bank, Markowsky brings valuable strategic insights to the supervisory


board. As a professor of banking and finance at the University of


Witten/Herdecke, Dr. Tyrell contributes expertise in the field of


blockchain and digitalization.



The news that Scherzer & Co. AG has increased its investment in Advanced


Blockchain could further strengthen investor confidence. The fact that


Scherzer & Co. has invested not only in the company itself but also in one


of Advanced Blockchain's portfolio companies (Peaq Technology GmbH)


indicates their positive assessment of the company's long-term growth


prospects.



In summary, today's news from Advanced Blockchain indicates a strategic


strengthening of the company. The extension of the CEO contract, the new


additions to the supervisory board, and the increased investment from


Scherzer & Co. collectively send a signal of stability, trust, and a focus


on long-term growth.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27613.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 23.08.2023 (11:25)


Date (time) of first publication: 23.08.2023 (12:30)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



