Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

12.07.23 09:31
Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 11.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Considerable upside potential to portfolio valuation. Track record of


successful partial divestments and financing rounds.



In 2022, Advanced Blockchain AG expanded its portfolio by investing in 12


promising blockchain projects and Web3 infrastructure initiatives. Also


three in-house portfolio companies secured over $53 million in funding from


renowned co-investors and investors, solidifying the reputation and


confidence in Advanced Blockchain's ecosystem.



One standout success story is Composable Finance, which raised $32 million


with an implied valuation exceeding $350 million in a Series A financing


round and launched a blockchain cross-liquidity protocol. This achievement


established them as a prominent player in the DeFi ecosystem, attracting a


dedicated community of users and partners. Their focus on interoperability


and innovative financial products positions them for continued growth and


success.



peaq, another portfolio company, introduced DePIN technology, addressing


key challenges in decentralized finance and enhancing security,


scalability, and cost efficiency. peaq secured a total funding of $10.5


million, with a round of funding of $6 million, led by Fundamental Labs,


peaq solidified its position in the industry. Their advancements in


technology and investment efforts demonstrate their commitment to


revolutionizing decentralized finance and driving innovation.



In 2022, Advanced Blockchain AG faced a challenging year in the crypto


market but demonstrated resilience by maintaining its business operations.


Despite a 17.5% decline in revenues to EUR14.73 million, the company remained


committed to navigating the market and pursuing its strategic objectives.


To mitigate the impact of the challenging conditions, Advanced Blockchain


AG implemented a comprehensive cost reduction strategy to align expenses


with the market situation, improving financial stability.



In April 2023 Advanced Blockchain AG announced that Sebastian Markowsky, an


experienced investment banker and skilled dealmaker in the blockchain


industry, has joined as an Advisor and Venture Partner. With a successful


background advising top fintech and software companies on securing global


deals, Markowsky brings a wealth of expertise to the table. His focus is on


digital assets, blockchain, decentralized business models, and cutting-edge


technology. With his experience at notable firms like GP Bullhound,


Blockchain Valley Ventures, and Deutsche Bank, Markowsky has gained a


reputation for his commitment and long-term support.



The company experienced a decline in EBITDA to EUR2.77 million (PY: EUR6.65


million), leading to a reduced EBITDA margin of 18.8% (PY: 37.2%). The cost


of materials significantly increased by 210.3% to EUR23.80 million due to


rising development costs. However, Advanced Blockchain AG witnessed a


notable rise in other operating income to EUR15.10 million, attributed to


capitalizing internal work for software development in its subsidiaries.


Despite the obstacles, the company remained profitable, albeit with a


proportional reduction in net result. The net result for the year amounted


to EUR1.76 million (PY: EUR5.32 million), showcasing Advanced Blockchain AG's


ability to navigate challenges and maintain financial stability. With a net


margin of 12.0% (PY: 29.8%), the company displayed effective cost


management and resilience in the face of reduced revenues.



In fiscal year 2023, Advanced Blockchain AG focuses on sustainable growth


and cost management. The company plans to expand its team, make new


investments and implement cross-chain initiatives to maintain its leading


position as a blockchain incubator and Web3 investor. Ongoing research and


clear strategies will drive the development and adoption of various


blockchain topics and use cases.



The top 10 portfolio holdings (of the more than 30 holdings), including


companies like peaq/EoT Labs GmbH, Mero, and Contango, have a conservative


valuation of EUR39.65 million. However, we estimate that the fair value of


these holdings is considerably higher and to be around EUR45 million. The


total portfolio value, including remaining investments, is estimated at EUR90


million, considering a significant undervaluation in the current market


conditions.



Regarding the market, the recent endorsement of Bitcoin (BTC) by BlackRock


CEO Larry Fink has had a profound impact on the growing acceptance of


cryptocurrencies among Wall Street veterans. Fink, who was previously


skeptical about digital currencies, announced that BlackRock aims to


streamline and reduce the costs of trading and investing in Bitcoin. This


acknowledgment of Bitcoin's potential as a revolutionary financial


instrument marks a significant shift in the public stance of asset managers


and senior executives. It highlights BlackRock's responsiveness to client


demands and further validates Bitcoin's emergence as a mainstream asset


within traditional finance.



We approximate the net asset value (NAV) to be EUR88 million, with a


per-share value of EUR23.48. However, we applied an additional discount of


around 53% due to the ongoing 'crypto winter' and the decline in crypto


markets, resulting in a fair value of EUR41.74 million or EUR11.00 per share.


Based on the significant upside potential, we assign a Buy rating.



Date and time of completion of the study: 11.07.2023 (17:30)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 12.07.2022 (09:30)



