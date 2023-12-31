Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. HY 2022 as expected. Price Target

confirmed.

In the past half year 2022, the Advanced Blockchain AG Group generated

revenues of EUR 23.40 million. (HY 2021 EUR2.12 million).

EBITDA of EUR 0.88 million was achieved, which corresponds to an EBITDA

margin of 3.8%. (HY 2021 EUR 1.56 million; EBITDA margin 73.8%). The largest

cost item was the cost of materials at EUR 21.49 million. Other operating

expenses amounted to EUR 2.38 million. Personnel expenses were very low and

amounted to EUR 0.28 million. Overall, net income of EUR -0.54 million was

achieved, resulting in a net margin of -2.3%.

The company has a very lean balance sheet. Equity in the group amounted to

EUR 12.97 million, which corresponds to an equity ratio of 57.6%. Liquid

funds were EUR 3.53 million.

Their crypto investments were recognized at cost and are included in other

assets. The item receivables and other assets amounted to EUR 18.09 million.

Many of the portfolio positions are still at the beginning and have a great

potential to develop dynamically. In addition, according to our assessment,

there are still unpublished portfolio positions, which can also have a

value-enhancing effect. According to the management, the annual holding

costs are just below EUR 2 million, which we deduct from our portfolio

valuation according to the NAV approach.

In total, we confirm our calculated enterprise value of around EUR 83 million

according to NAV. With 3.79 million shares outstanding, this corresponds to

a value per share of EUR 21.99. Due to difficult crypto markets and the

ongoing 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional market discount to

the calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%.

Therefore, we see the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or EUR 10.00 per share.

Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the

calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a

'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount'

accordingly.

Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY

rating.

Outlook 2022

Despite the loss in the first half of 2022, Advanced Blockchain AG's

management is aiming to end fiscal 2022 profitably, which is 'very

realistic due to profitable incubation efforts, as well as the successful

partial sale of tokens.'

