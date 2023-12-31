Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY




07.11.22 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 10.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosies, Matthias Greiffenberger



The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. HY 2022 as expected. Price Target


confirmed.



In the past half year 2022, the Advanced Blockchain AG Group generated


revenues of EUR 23.40 million. (HY 2021 EUR2.12 million).



EBITDA of EUR 0.88 million was achieved, which corresponds to an EBITDA


margin of 3.8%. (HY 2021 EUR 1.56 million; EBITDA margin 73.8%). The largest


cost item was the cost of materials at EUR 21.49 million. Other operating


expenses amounted to EUR 2.38 million. Personnel expenses were very low and


amounted to EUR 0.28 million. Overall, net income of EUR -0.54 million was


achieved, resulting in a net margin of -2.3%.


The company has a very lean balance sheet. Equity in the group amounted to


EUR 12.97 million, which corresponds to an equity ratio of 57.6%. Liquid


funds were EUR 3.53 million.



Their crypto investments were recognized at cost and are included in other


assets. The item receivables and other assets amounted to EUR 18.09 million.



Many of the portfolio positions are still at the beginning and have a great


potential to develop dynamically. In addition, according to our assessment,


there are still unpublished portfolio positions, which can also have a


value-enhancing effect. According to the management, the annual holding


costs are just below EUR 2 million, which we deduct from our portfolio


valuation according to the NAV approach.



In total, we confirm our calculated enterprise value of around EUR 83 million


according to NAV. With 3.79 million shares outstanding, this corresponds to


a value per share of EUR 21.99. Due to difficult crypto markets and the


ongoing 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional market discount to


the calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%.


Therefore, we see the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or EUR 10.00 per share.


Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the


calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a


'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount'


accordingly. 



Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY


rating.



Outlook 2022


Despite the loss in the first half of 2022, Advanced Blockchain AG's


management is aiming to end fiscal 2022 profitably, which is 'very


realistic due to profitable incubation efforts, as well as the successful


partial sale of tokens.'



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25769.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the study: 03.11.2022 (16:20)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 07.11.2022 (10:30)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt massiver Kursschub
406% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Advanced Blockchain


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,505 € 3,205 € 0,30 € +9,36% 07.11./11:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0M93V6 A0M93V 17,65 € 2,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,505 € +9,36%  11:50
Berlin 3,465 € +4,37%  10:55
Düsseldorf 3,305 € +3,28%  11:00
München 3,24 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 3,29 € -0,30%  09:15
Xetra 3,44 € -1,71%  10:29
Stuttgart 3,045 € -4,84%  08:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Trading Aktienchance: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 541% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
392 BrainCloud wird zu Advanced B. 09.08.22
152 Advanced Blockchain - Berliner . 24.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...