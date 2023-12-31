Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY




13.07.22 10:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 10.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg, Matthias Greiffenberger



The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. Significant upside potential due to


the well diversified portfolio. Successful partial divestments and


financing rounds confirm the Group's investment approach.



Advanced blockchain AG is a blockchain venture builder focused on


investing, developing, and scaling in disruptive technologies including


token investments. Their main market is therefore the venture capital


market for companies active in blockchain technology, with a particular


focus on the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and infrastructure


projects enabling Web 3.0.



Advanced Blockchain AG is an innovation center with a diversified portfolio


consisting of internal projects, incubations as well as early-stage


investments. The venture builder arm of Advanced Blockchain AG acts as a


leading incubator of projects such as for Composable Finance.



Advanced Blockchain AG is not only incubating highly promising projects,


but the company also has a diversified portfolio of investments which will


be further expanded. Extensive expertise, resources and networks provide


the company with early-stage access to exclusive investment opportunities


in projects with significant potential.



The company's investment strategy has two objectives: maximizing return on


investment and identifying synergies in the ecosystem. Supporting the most


promising projects with smart capital enables them to fulfill their


mission, which in turn provides the company with a good return on


investment. Moreover, the company's synergies enable it to exponentially


increase the potential and capabilities of its portfolio companies through


shared growth and integration, as illustrated by the example of Composable


Finance (an incubation project), which secured the eighth parachain in the


Polkadot network by raising more than USD 160 million through a crowd-loan.


This resulted in an implied combined valuation of USD 400 million for the


LAYR and PICA token, adding nearly USD 20 million to Advanced Blockchain's


USD 2 million initial investment alone.



Advanced blockchain AG is listed in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse, as


well as in the primary market of Börse Düsseldorf.



In total, we have calculated an enterprise value of around EUR 83 million


(previously: EUR 88 million) according to NAV. With 3.77 million shares


outstanding, this corresponds to a value per share of EUR 21.99


(previously: EUR 23.32). Due to the sharp decline in crypto markets and the


current 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional discount to the


calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%. This


corresponds to the average decline of the two leading cryptocurrencies


Bitcoin and Ethereum since the publication of our initial valuation


(21.04.21). Therefore, we calculated the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or


EUR 10.00 per share.



Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the


calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a


'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount'


accordingly.



Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY rating


in our initial coverage.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24603.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:00)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:30)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



