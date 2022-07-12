Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg



Advanced Blockchain AG, is an agile venture builder and investor in the


blockchain ecosystem. The company is equipped with a comprehensive team of


developers, researchers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians that are


dedicated to engineering the future of our internet - termed 'Web3'.



The company announced important strategic adjustments to Advanced


Blockchain AG's management team as it prepares for its next growth period


with a leaner operations team, spearheaded by Simon Telian from August 31st


onwards.



GBC AG: M. Geike, can you explain to us the motivation to leave Advanced


Block-chain AG and pursue other projects? Are any of these upcoming


projects linked with Advanced Blockchain AG?



M. Geike (departing CEO): I have been part of Advanced Blockchain AG since


I co-founded the company in 2017 and during this time, my focus has always


remained on growing the company to fulfill our mission. I want to thank my


entire team for how far we have come as a collective. However, with all the


opportunities the current market is providing, it is the right time for me


to seek new entrepreneurial challenges and hand the company over to Simon.


He has proven himself successfully over several years within our group as a


competent candidate to run the organization.



GBC AG: Will you maintain any role at Advanced Blockchain AG after leaving


on August 31st?



M. Geike: Yes - I will stay closely linked to the Advanced Blockchain AG


ecosystem. I gave my all to build the company from scratch over the last


few years. It is only natural for me to continue to closely support the


company's vision to build the digital infrastructure of the future. After


my exit, I want to support Simon, especially. during his first weeks as


CEO, alongside Florian Reike and our two new supervisory board members.



GBC AG: You bought company shares on the open market in the past week. That


reiterates your confidence in the company. What are you most proud of


during your period as Advanced Blockchain AG CEO and is the Company ready


for its best phase yet?



M. Geike: Not just me, the entire team at Advanced Blockchain AG is


confident in the direction we are heading towards, and our potential is


sky-high - I purchased company shares on the open market in the current


bear phase that we are going through as an industry, to show my ever-


present support to the company. We made numerous shrewdinvestments in the


last bull cycle and it is natural for the market to experience ups and


downs. As the first publicly listed blockchain company in Germany, our


entire team has been granted an advantage by being at this point already


seasoned 'veterans' in an upcoming industry. They will use these skills for


future incubations and investments as well! As the new CEO, I believe that


Simon will be able to leverage the current 'crypto winter' to build and


establish all required workflows and operational structures. The goal is to


create a robust foundation through Simon's expertise for the next growth


phase of the company and the industry at large. Simon will provide further


insights and cover all



relevant details about our strategy moving forward.



GBC AG: S.Telian can you give me a quick rundown of the broader changes in


the management of the company?



S. Telian (New CEO): With the current market climate comes great challenges


but also great opportunities, and we have restructured the management team


to accelerate forward in this important growth period for Advanced


Blockchain AG. With effect from 31st August, my appointment as CEO will


become legally effective. Michael has stepped down from his role as CEO and


will continue working with us in a new strategic role. We look forward to


sharing more details about this important step soon. Robin Davids has


resigned from our management and will step down on 8th July, due to the


recent restructuring. We thank him for the great work he has done in a


short period. The ongoing development of incubations will be managed by


Christopher Kraft - as Head of AB Labs and our incubation arm. Martin


Rubensdörffer and Michael Ganser have left the Supervisory Board - Sam


Winkel has taken over proceedings and will become Chairman of the board.


Marcus Deetz has joined the new board team with previous responsibilities


still intact, thereby upholding core values while looking ahead. We are


extremely confident in this new management team and believe it will be the


chariot that carries us forward in this exciting new phase of the



company.



GBC AG: These changes coincide with the sector's difficulties. How are you


adjusting the company's strategy accordingly?



S. Telian: I am committed to investing in the future of blockchain and DeFi


applications. We're extremely confident that what's coming will make our


patience during these trying times pay off and will use this time to focus


on what we truly want to achieve and how. We want nothing less than for


Advanced Blockchain AG to be able to provide continued support through


development services and consulting as well as passing on experience from


one project- incubation process/business model change to another so


everyone can grow together. In addition, reducing operating costs was also


part of our holistic strategy - which seemed reasonable considering current


difficulties. All of our existing incubations will be continued with a


long-term focus. The room for that maneuver was enabled by the savings that


will help us to sufficiently continue our operating business.



GBC AG: Do you expect the company to have to raise money during the next 12


months?



S. Telian: There are no plans for a capital increase or any other type of


capital raising by Advanced Blockchain AG. We can execute our business plan


and continue to generate income from our portfolio companies and remaining


assets. We believe that the 'crypto winter' is an opportunity for Advanced


Blockchain AG to position itself even



stronger going forward.



GBC AG: Can you give us your views on the sector's current difficulties and


your outlook on the near and mid-term for the sector?



S. Telian: Aside from the overall macroeconomic situation one difficulty is


the unclear regulatory framework for decentralized financial services.


After recent events around the UST collapse, we expect regulations to be


clarified soon and that would determine the direction moving forward.


Another difficulty is the current lack of understanding of the innovative


solutions blockchain technology enables. Of course, this presents an



opportunity for all to explore new markets and develop new solutions. From


our perspective, these difficulties are rather short-term in nature, and we


remain very confident in the sector's prospects over the mid- to long-term.



GBC AG: This could be a sound time for the sector to consolidate. Do you


expect to see a lot of M&A activities in the near term?



S. Telian: M&A activities are definitely expected in the near-term, not


just in our sector but also in traditional industries that are starting to


pay attention to blockchain technology and its potential applications. For


example, we have already seen a lot of M&A activity in the crypto mining


industry as well as in the traditional financial sector. We expect the


trend to continue and for parts of the blockchain sector to become


increasingly consolidated, as it is strategically benefiting larger players


to integrate smaller upcoming protocols to scale.



GBC AG: What are the projects, financed or incubated, that currently have


the most potential and value in your portfolio if you had to name only


three? And what is your vision as the new CEO of the company?



S. Telian: Speaking of value - our flagship incubation remains Composable


Finance with a valuation based on the last capital raise of USD 400


million. Composable provides a sound technical framework for Web3


Infrastructure and enables users to engage in seamless cross-chain value


transfers, thereby solving one of the industry's biggest problems. Our most


promising early-stage incubations are Panoptic and Quasar; both will


provide innovative solutions in a billion-dollar market to accelerate


development. Overall, picking the most promising out of all is like picking


a favorite child - you simply don't do it and we are extremely proud of all


our team members. Our collective vision is to develop the infrastructure of


the internet of now and the future. We want to bring decentralization to


the masses and help businesses benefit from the endless use cases of


blockchain technology.



GBC AG: Mr. Telian and Mr. Geike - thank you for your time



Both: It was a pleasure to collaborate on the interview with you.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24579.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion: 12.07.2022, 11.07 am


Date (time) first distribution: 12.07.2022, 03:00 pm



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



