Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




15.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to ASMALLWORLD AG



Company Name: ASMALLWORLD AG


ISIN: CH0404880129



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 15.03.2024


Target price: 4.30


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



FY'23 in line, growth investments to burden profitability; chg.



Topic: Yesterday, ASW released FY'23 results, in line on top line and


slightly below estimate and guidance on EBITDA level. Moreover, the


announcement of an 'investment year' should burden FY'24e profitability


temporarily in return for member growth. In detail:



Sales came in at CHF 21.2m, +15% yoy (eNuW: CHF 21.1m; guidance: CHF


20-22m) driven by strong growth in both segments: Subscriptions grew by 13%


yoy to CHF 14.8m while Services grew by 20% yoy to CHF 6.5m, thanks member


growth by 6.4% to 70.2k coupled with ARPU growth of 6% yoy.



EBITDA came in slightly lower-than-expected at CHF 2.1m (down 16% yoy;


eNuW: CHF 2.3m; guidance: CHF 2.2 - 2.4m) because the product mix shifted


towards the Emirates Skywards program and away from the Lufthansa Miles and


More program, leading to higher costs for member privileges of CHF 13.5m


(+26% yoy).



Net income however rose by 6% yoy to CHF 1.53m due to the first time


collection of GHA's dividend of CHF 0.3m, lifting the financial result


accordingly from CHF -0.2m in FY'22 to CHF 0.1m, while EPS is diluted by


the increased no. of shares following the recent capital increase.



Growth investments to burden profitability in the near-term: With last


year's acquisition of JetBeds.com, ASW now offers the value luxury travel


service value chain for its customers. Hence, the next logical step is to


increase the customer base of the social network (see p. 2), which should


be achieved by 1) expanding marketing efforts and 2) lowering the entry


threshold with a 'freemium' version, which is currently under evaluation.


Both has a short-term negative effect on profitability, but should ensure


the basis for future growth. Thereafter, the strong operating leverage of


ASW's business should let profitability rise again in FY'25e (eNuW: 11% vs.


4.5% in FY'24e). Moreover, new hires of tech-personnel should also burden


profitability.



New guidance reflects growth investments: ASW guides for CHF 23-25m in


sales (eNuW: CHF 24.4m) and an increased member base of 73 - 74k (eNuW:


73.7k), but a decline in EBITDA to CHF 1 - 1.2m (eNuW: CHF 1.1m; old: CHF


3.2m) due the investments mentioned above.



At current levels, ASW stock seems to price in the weak profitability for


FY'24e, but the market seems to underestimate the operating leverage the


business provides after this transition year. Hence, we reiterate our BUY


recommendation, but reduce our PT to CHF 4.30 (old: CHF 4.90), as we


decrease our bottom-line estimates and roll over our DCF model.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29167.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Bitte warten...