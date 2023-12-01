Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ASMALLWORLD AG



Unternehmen: ASMALLWORLD AG


ISIN: CH0404880129



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 01.12.2023


Kursziel: CHF 4,90


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henrey Wendisch



JetBeds acquisition to fill important gap



Topic: ASW announced the acquisition of first and business class booking


engine JetBeds.com (JetBeds GmbH, Germany), which is closing an open gap in


ASW's modular product offering.



All assets of JetBeds are acquired by ASW including the valuable booking


engine as well as other important intangible assets like the customer base.


JetBeds offers a unique USP to travel sassy customers, by finding


attractive deals for first and business class flights of renowned airlines.


While its flight booking engine combines non-cooperating and cooperating


airlines, the company also negotiates


exclusive discount deals for their customers.



With the social network of paying, luxury- and travel-sassy members in its


core, ASW now extends its broad monetization opportunities (see p.2). The


addition of JetBeds completes ASW's product offering in the travel booking


offering, as members can now also book a flight via ASW next to to hotel


booking (ASW Collection) and bespoke travel services (First Class and More


& ASW Private).



However, the most important synergies should arise from a potential


combination of flight booking and mile optimization but also a potential


technological integration into the hotel-booking engine "ASW Collection"


providing customers a full services for a luxury journey. Moreover, the


sensible acquisition should lift notable cross selling opportunities, once


fully integrated into ASW (eNuW: not before H2'24e) while turning ASW more


and more into a one-stop shop for luxury travel-sassy customers.



While these new scalable monetization expansions should not impact FY'23e,


we expect notable growth of top and bottom line in FY'24e thanks to a


growing member base coupled with increasing average revenues per user


thanks to the continuous expansion of offered services, which serve a niche


ofcurrently 67k high income members.



With shares currently trading at 7.3x EV/EBITDA FY'24e (vs. 15x average


EV/EBITDA FY'20-'22), current levels offer an attractive entry oppurtunity.


Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of CHF 4.90,


based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28443.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


