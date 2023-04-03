Original-Research: 2G Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: 2G Energy AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu 2G Energy AG



Unternehmen: 2G Energy AG


ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 03.04.2023


Kursziel: 31,00 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 06.09.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen


Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin recommendation:


2G Energy has confirmed 2022 revenue of EUR313m (+17% y/y) as already


reported in February. Total output increased even further (26% y/y) to


EUR339m, demonstrating strong production performance. The EBIT margin is


7.0%, in line with consensus estimates and slightly below our forecast of


7.3%. The company has confirmed 2023 sales guidance of EUR310m - EUR350m at an


EBIT margin of 6.5% - 8.5%. The previous FB estimate is at the upper end of


the guidance. Given the high material cost ratio in 2022 and the high


backlog of nearly completed CHP plants at the end of 2022, which will be


sold in 2023 and have a high material cost ratio compared to service, we


lower our 2023 EBIT margin estimate from 8.5% to 8.0% but maintain our


revenue forecast of EUR345m. The high order backlog (EUR177m), as well as the


better-than-expected gas supply in winter and the end of the taxation of


so-called windfall profits planned for June should provide sufficient


momentum for increasing demand and CHP plant sales. An updated DCF model


yields an unchanged EUR31 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.


Analyst: Dr Karsten von Blumenthal. This is an abbreviated summary. The


full text of this story (including disclosure) is attached as a pdf


document. For previous reports on this or other companies covered by First


Berlin contact Gaurav Tiwari directly (g.tiwari@firstberlin.com).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26677.pdf



Bitte warten...