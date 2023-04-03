Original-Research: 2G Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^

2G Energy AG

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Unternehmen: 2G Energy AG

Buy

31,00 Euro

Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin recommendation:

2G Energy has confirmed 2022 revenue of EUR313m (+17% y/y) as already

reported in February. Total output increased even further (26% y/y) to

EUR339m, demonstrating strong production performance. The EBIT margin is

7.0%, in line with consensus estimates and slightly below our forecast of

7.3%. The company has confirmed 2023 sales guidance of EUR310m - EUR350m at an

EBIT margin of 6.5% - 8.5%. The previous FB estimate is at the upper end of

the guidance. Given the high material cost ratio in 2022 and the high

backlog of nearly completed CHP plants at the end of 2022, which will be

sold in 2023 and have a high material cost ratio compared to service, we

lower our 2023 EBIT margin estimate from 8.5% to 8.0% but maintain our

revenue forecast of EUR345m. The high order backlog (EUR177m), as well as the

better-than-expected gas supply in winter and the end of the taxation of

so-called windfall profits planned for June should provide sufficient

momentum for increasing demand and CHP plant sales. An updated DCF model

yields an unchanged EUR31 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.

