Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): Buy




05.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to 123fahrschule SE



Company Name: 123fahrschule SE


ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Buy


from: 05.03.2024


Target price: 7.20


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



FY '23: Strong growth and improved profitability; chg. est & PT



Last week, 123fahrschule published a sound set of FY '23 results. Total


sales increased by 24% yoy, coming in at EUR 20.6m (eNuW: EUR 20.2m; eCons: EUR


21.0m). In spite of a slight decrease in the number of private customer


registrations, sales growth was still driven by the Private Customers


segment, where sales grew by 16% yoy to EUR 15.6m (eNuW: EUR 15.9m). The


Professional Driver Education segment continued its strong growth momentum,


as sales were up 138% yoy to EUR 2.3m. Importantly, sales from the Driving


Instructor Training segment regained traction in Q4 (+106% yoy), as FY


sales came in at EUR 2.7m (+22% yoy; eNuW: EUR 2.2m), which was largely due to


efficiency gains.



FY EBITDA came in at EUR -0.8m (eNuW: EUR -0.7m; eCons: EUR -0.4m), which is


largely in line with expectations. After a neutral 9M EBITDA, the full-year


figure, once again, underpins the company's strong seasonality, which is


reflecting (1) a general reluctance of customers to take driving lessons


during Christmas season as well as (2) higher OpEx based on built-up


provisions for vacation accruals which are cumulated at YE. However, this


represents a substantial improvement compared to an EBITDA of EUR -2,7m in FY


'22. In our view, this shows the effectiveness of the cost-cutting measures


introduced in December 2022, whose implementation was fulfilled in 2023.



Going forward, the company looks set to remain on its growth path, as sales


are seen to grow by 13% yoy to EUR 23.2m in FY' 24e (eNuW; eCons: EUR 24.2m),


which should be driven by the Private Customer segment (+12% yoy) based on


increased capacity of driving instructor FTEs (+20% yoy at YE '24e). Yet,


we also expect a contribution from the Professional Driver Education


segment (+20% yoy), as an increased focus on corporate clients (i.e.


logistics, retail, agriculture) is seen to offset a possible negative


effect of the current government budget crisis on the awarding of education


vouchers.



Against this backdrop, EBITDA is seen to further improve to a neutral level


(eNuW; eCons: EUR 2.6m) before turning positive in FY '25e (eNuW: EUR 2.2m;


eCons: EUR 3.2m), which should be fuelled by the likely return of online


theory in 2025. In a CC scheduled for next Monday (register here),


management is going to provide more colour on this matter as well as on


possible legal changes regarding the use of simulators in driving schools.



The stock remains a BUY with a new PT of EUR 7.20 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29067.pdf


Contact for questions


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Bitte warten...