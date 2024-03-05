Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

^

Company Name: 123fahrschule SE

05.03.2024

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

FY '23: Strong growth and improved profitability; chg. est & PT

Last week, 123fahrschule published a sound set of FY '23 results. Total

sales increased by 24% yoy, coming in at EUR 20.6m (eNuW: EUR 20.2m; eCons: EUR

21.0m). In spite of a slight decrease in the number of private customer

registrations, sales growth was still driven by the Private Customers

segment, where sales grew by 16% yoy to EUR 15.6m (eNuW: EUR 15.9m). The

Professional Driver Education segment continued its strong growth momentum,

as sales were up 138% yoy to EUR 2.3m. Importantly, sales from the Driving

Instructor Training segment regained traction in Q4 (+106% yoy), as FY

sales came in at EUR 2.7m (+22% yoy; eNuW: EUR 2.2m), which was largely due to

efficiency gains.

FY EBITDA came in at EUR -0.8m (eNuW: EUR -0.7m; eCons: EUR -0.4m), which is

largely in line with expectations. After a neutral 9M EBITDA, the full-year

figure, once again, underpins the company's strong seasonality, which is

reflecting (1) a general reluctance of customers to take driving lessons

during Christmas season as well as (2) higher OpEx based on built-up

provisions for vacation accruals which are cumulated at YE. However, this

represents a substantial improvement compared to an EBITDA of EUR -2,7m in FY

'22. In our view, this shows the effectiveness of the cost-cutting measures

introduced in December 2022, whose implementation was fulfilled in 2023.

Going forward, the company looks set to remain on its growth path, as sales

are seen to grow by 13% yoy to EUR 23.2m in FY' 24e (eNuW; eCons: EUR 24.2m),

which should be driven by the Private Customer segment (+12% yoy) based on

increased capacity of driving instructor FTEs (+20% yoy at YE '24e). Yet,

we also expect a contribution from the Professional Driver Education

segment (+20% yoy), as an increased focus on corporate clients (i.e.

logistics, retail, agriculture) is seen to offset a possible negative

effect of the current government budget crisis on the awarding of education

vouchers.

Against this backdrop, EBITDA is seen to further improve to a neutral level

(eNuW; eCons: EUR 2.6m) before turning positive in FY '25e (eNuW: EUR 2.2m;

eCons: EUR 3.2m), which should be fuelled by the likely return of online

theory in 2025. In a CC scheduled for next Monday (register here),

management is going to provide more colour on this matter as well as on

possible legal changes regarding the use of simulators in driving schools.

The stock remains a BUY with a new PT of EUR 7.20 based on DCF.

