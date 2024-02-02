Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu 123fahrschule SE



Unternehmen: 123fahrschule SE


ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 02.02.2024


Kursziel: 8.70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Topic: 123fahrschule looks set to report a decent set of FY '23 figures in


Q1. Here is what investors can


expect from the release:



After a strong first nine months, we expect the company to keep up the


momentum and report an increase


in total sales by 21% yoy to EUR 20.2m (eNuW; eCons: EUR 20.9m), driven by


strong growth of the


Private Customer segment to EUR 15.9m (+18% yoy) as well as the Professional


Drivers Education segment,


which is seen to more than double yoy to EUR 2.2m. The Education segment


however is seen to provide


a muted development and come in at EUR 2.2m (+1% yoy), although we expect a


sequential improvement


in Q4 (flat yoy vs -14% in Q3). Despite a neutral EBITDA at 9M '23, the


company is seen to report a


FY EBITDA of EUR -0.7m as profitability is seasonally weak in Q4 due to (1)


students' general reluctance to


take driving lessons during Christmas and (2) higher other OpEx based on


the built up of provisions, especially


vacation accruals, which happens almost entirely at YE. Still, this will be


a significant improvement


compared to a negative EUR 2.7m EBITDA in FY '22, thanks to the successful


implementation of


cost-cutting measures leading to efficiency gains.



What to expect for FY '24e: 123fahrschule looks set to remain on its growth


path, as sales is seen to


increase by 13% to EUR 22.9m (eNuW; eCons: EUR 24.7m), which should be largely


driven by the Private


Customer segment (+12% yoy to EUR 17.8m) based on increased capacity of


driving instructor FTEs (+22%


yoy at YE '24e). Mind you, 123fahrschule is seen to cope well with the


general shortage of driving instructors


thanks to its own driving instructor training centers. Moreover, we expect


another strong


growth contribution from the Professional Driver Education segment (+20%


yoy to EUR 2.6m), as an


increased focus on corporate clients (i.e. logistics, retail, agriculture)


is seen to offset a possible negative


effect of the current government budget crisis on the awarding of education


vouchers.



Against this backdrop, EBITDA is seen to further improve to a neutral level


(eNuW; eCons: EUR 2.1m)


before turning positive in FY '25e (eNuW: EUR 2.2m; eCons: EUR 3.5m). Keep in


mind, that the likely return of


online theory in 2025 is seen to allow for higher capacities and improved


constructor utilization, thus


supporting growth and profitability at 123fahrschule.



Valuation looks undemanding at 0.6 EV/Sales '23e. Reiterate BUY, EUR 8.70 PT


based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28783.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



