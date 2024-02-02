Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Topic: 123fahrschule looks set to report a decent set of FY '23 figures in

Q1. Here is what investors can

expect from the release:

After a strong first nine months, we expect the company to keep up the

momentum and report an increase

in total sales by 21% yoy to EUR 20.2m (eNuW; eCons: EUR 20.9m), driven by

strong growth of the

Private Customer segment to EUR 15.9m (+18% yoy) as well as the Professional

Drivers Education segment,

which is seen to more than double yoy to EUR 2.2m. The Education segment

however is seen to provide

a muted development and come in at EUR 2.2m (+1% yoy), although we expect a

sequential improvement

in Q4 (flat yoy vs -14% in Q3). Despite a neutral EBITDA at 9M '23, the

company is seen to report a

FY EBITDA of EUR -0.7m as profitability is seasonally weak in Q4 due to (1)

students' general reluctance to

take driving lessons during Christmas and (2) higher other OpEx based on

the built up of provisions, especially

vacation accruals, which happens almost entirely at YE. Still, this will be

a significant improvement

compared to a negative EUR 2.7m EBITDA in FY '22, thanks to the successful

implementation of

cost-cutting measures leading to efficiency gains.

What to expect for FY '24e: 123fahrschule looks set to remain on its growth

path, as sales is seen to

increase by 13% to EUR 22.9m (eNuW; eCons: EUR 24.7m), which should be largely

driven by the Private

Customer segment (+12% yoy to EUR 17.8m) based on increased capacity of

driving instructor FTEs (+22%

yoy at YE '24e). Mind you, 123fahrschule is seen to cope well with the

general shortage of driving instructors

thanks to its own driving instructor training centers. Moreover, we expect

another strong

growth contribution from the Professional Driver Education segment (+20%

yoy to EUR 2.6m), as an

increased focus on corporate clients (i.e. logistics, retail, agriculture)

is seen to offset a possible negative

effect of the current government budget crisis on the awarding of education

vouchers.

Against this backdrop, EBITDA is seen to further improve to a neutral level

(eNuW; eCons: EUR 2.1m)

before turning positive in FY '25e (eNuW: EUR 2.2m; eCons: EUR 3.5m). Keep in

mind, that the likely return of

online theory in 2025 is seen to allow for higher capacities and improved

constructor utilization, thus

supporting growth and profitability at 123fahrschule.

Valuation looks undemanding at 0.6 EV/Sales '23e. Reiterate BUY, EUR 8.70 PT

based on DCF.

