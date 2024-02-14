Original-Research: 029 Group SE (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

Original-Research: 029 Group SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu 029 Group SE

Unternehmen: 029 Group SE

ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 14.02.2024

Kursziel: 14.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Portfolio update // NAV carried by key holding

Topic: While Conscious Good ceased operations, 029 sold one of its

holdings, Emerald Stay for EUR 1.6m, a multiple of 2.7x on its invested

capital. The group's NAV is now mainly carried by Limestone Capital and

TRIP.

Conscious Good. CG was expected to launch a nootropics-based consumer

product towards the end of last year. However, due to the chosen

manufacturer filed for bankruptcy, the departure of the former CEO and

challenging re-financing conditions, the company decided to cease

operations at the beginning of February. As a result, we expect 029's total

investment of EUR 4.9m to get written down.

It's 5.2% stake in Emerald Stay, which can be seen as an "AirBnB for luxury

homes", has been sold. The transaction is expected to generate roughly EUR

1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book value

of around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital. This was carried by the

recently strongly increasing number of vacation rentals on the platform

(FY23e: +71% yoy), in our view.

Limestone Capital (85% of NAV, eNuW) seems well on track to expand its

hotel portfolio. In fact, the company has just purchased a hotel in Madrid.

Thanks to its ongoing funding round, Limestone should be able to grow to 20

hotels, operated by its own brand aethos, until the end of 2025e, in our

view.

TRIP Drinks (9.5% of NAV, eNuW), UK's leading CBD oils and drinks brand, is

further progressing with its geographic expansion. In fact, the company

should quickly be gaining traction in the US, allowing to triple sales to EUR

35-40m in FY23 (eNuW). With this development, TRIP should by now be worth

notably more compared to its last funding round in August 2022 where it was

valued at roughly EUR 105m, eNuW.

The company's remaining holdings, namely hotelbird (3.9% of NAV, eNuW),

Brother's Bond (1.6% of NAV, eNuW), fjör (0.4% of NAV, eNuW), are all

showing operational developments in line with expectations. Worth

highlighting, hotelbird should reach cashflow profitability in FY24e.

Thanks to the proceeds, 029 should be able to either participate in

upcoming follow-on transactions or increase the number of holdings. We

reiterate our HOLD rating with a new EUR 14 PT (old: EUR 15) based on a

sum-of-the-parts valuation (see page 2) with a 5% holding discount.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

