Original-Research: 029 Group SE (von NuWays AG): HOLD




14.02.24
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: 029 Group SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu 029 Group SE



Unternehmen: 029 Group SE


ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 14.02.2024


Kursziel: 14.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Portfolio update // NAV carried by key holding



Topic: While Conscious Good ceased operations, 029 sold one of its


holdings, Emerald Stay for EUR 1.6m, a multiple of 2.7x on its invested


capital. The group's NAV is now mainly carried by Limestone Capital and


TRIP.



Conscious Good. CG was expected to launch a nootropics-based consumer


product towards the end of last year. However, due to the chosen


manufacturer filed for bankruptcy, the departure of the former CEO and


challenging re-financing conditions, the company decided to cease


operations at the beginning of February. As a result, we expect 029's total


investment of EUR 4.9m to get written down.



It's 5.2% stake in Emerald Stay, which can be seen as an "AirBnB for luxury


homes", has been sold. The transaction is expected to generate roughly EUR


1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book value


of around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital. This was carried by the


recently strongly increasing number of vacation rentals on the platform


(FY23e: +71% yoy), in our view.



Limestone Capital (85% of NAV, eNuW) seems well on track to expand its


hotel portfolio. In fact, the company has just purchased a hotel in Madrid.


Thanks to its ongoing funding round, Limestone should be able to grow to 20


hotels, operated by its own brand aethos, until the end of 2025e, in our


view.



TRIP Drinks (9.5% of NAV, eNuW), UK's leading CBD oils and drinks brand, is


further progressing with its geographic expansion. In fact, the company


should quickly be gaining traction in the US, allowing to triple sales to EUR


35-40m in FY23 (eNuW). With this development, TRIP should by now be worth


notably more compared to its last funding round in August 2022 where it was


valued at roughly EUR 105m, eNuW.



The company's remaining holdings, namely hotelbird (3.9% of NAV, eNuW),


Brother's Bond (1.6% of NAV, eNuW), fjör (0.4% of NAV, eNuW), are all


showing operational developments in line with expectations. Worth


highlighting, hotelbird should reach cashflow profitability in FY24e.



Thanks to the proceeds, 029 should be able to either participate in


upcoming follow-on transactions or increase the number of holdings. We


reiterate our HOLD rating with a new EUR 14 PT (old: EUR 15) based on a


sum-of-the-parts valuation (see page 2) with a 5% holding discount.



Bitte warten...