Erweiterte Funktionen



OpGen - Test menu expansion opportunity with positive data




14.12.22 07:40
Edison Investment Research

OpGen has announced encouraging final data from its Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) panel, a diagnostic test designed to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers related to UTI, from native urine specimens without the need for culturing. The study, which recruited over 1,800 patient samples across four trial sites in the United States, met its primary endpoint with an overall weighted average sensitivity of 96.4% and specificity of 97.4% in preliminary analysis. The favourable data should support an FDA De Novo application, which we anticipate in Q123 followed by likely launch in 2024, provided FDA clearance is received. The company also plans to submit the data for a peer review publication, which we believe would further strengthen the credibility and visibility of the UTI panel. We see this development as supporting potential test menu expansion for the company’s flagship Unyvero systems in the United States. The market has reacted positively to this news with the stock closing 85% higher in trading.

Aktuell
Börsenprofi kauft diese Aktie: Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2049 € 0,2201 € -0,0152 € -6,91% 14.12./09:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68373L3078 A2PQ6B 1,14 € 0,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,2049 € -6,91%  09:26
Berlin 0,2017 € +69,35%  09:15
NYSE 0,2333 $ 0,00%  13.12.22
Nasdaq 0,231 $ 0,00%  13.12.22
AMEX 0,3101 $ 0,00%  13.12.22
Düsseldorf 0,1984 € -27,27%  08:31
Stuttgart 0,2115 € -37,00%  08:03
München 0,19 € -48,66%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,1815 € -48,76%  08:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenguru steigt jetzt ein - Sensationelle 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diesen 795% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 OpGen Inc. (WKN: A2PQ6B) 13.12.22
3 Opgen: results in hours instead. 29.07.21
11 OpGen geht up! +72,70% 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...