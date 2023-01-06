Erweiterte Funktionen

OpGen - Share consolidation to regain Nasdaq compliance




06.01.23 10:22
Edison Investment Research

Following a proposed share consolidation announced in November 2022, OpGen has effected a reverse stock split in the ratio of 1:20. This comes in the wake of a Nasdaq notification received in late August 2022 granting the company a 180-day extension (ending in February 2023) to regain compliance with its listing requirements (minimum threshold price of $1 per share). Given Nasdaq’s liquidity and trading volumes, we see Opgen’s ability to maintain the listing as crucial to its effectiveness in raising capital to develop its R&D pipeline and grow its commercial portfolio. While our overall valuation remains unchanged at $67.5m, the per-share valuation increases to $23.3/share from $1.2/share, reflecting the share consolidation (2.9m shares outstanding post consolidation versus 58.0m previously).

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,39 € 3,166 € 0,224 € +7,08% 05.01./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68373L3078 A2PQ6B 0,91 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,39 € +7,08%  04.01.23
NYSE 55,40 $ +1.900,00%  05.01.23
Nasdaq 56,00 $ +1.900,00%  05.01.23
AMEX 55,40 $ +1.900,00%  05.01.23
Stuttgart 3,346 € +25,22%  04.01.23
München 3,212 € +19,14%  04.01.23
Düsseldorf 3,154 € +6,05%  04.01.23
Frankfurt 2,864 € 0,00%  04.01.23
Berlin 3,212 € 0,00%  05.01.23
Bitte warten...