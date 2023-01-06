Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "OpGen Inc.":
OpGen - Share consolidation to regain Nasdaq compliance
06.01.23 10:22
Edison Investment Research
Following a proposed share consolidation announced in November 2022, OpGen has effected a reverse stock split in the ratio of 1:20. This comes in the wake of a Nasdaq notification received in late August 2022 granting the company a 180-day extension (ending in February 2023) to regain compliance with its listing requirements (minimum threshold price of $1 per share). Given Nasdaq’s liquidity and trading volumes, we see Opgen’s ability to maintain the listing as crucial to its effectiveness in raising capital to develop its R&D pipeline and grow its commercial portfolio. While our overall valuation remains unchanged at $67.5m, the per-share valuation increases to $23.3/share from $1.2/share, reflecting the share consolidation (2.9m shares outstanding post consolidation versus 58.0m previously).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,39 €
|3,166 €
|0,224 €
|+7,08%
|05.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68373L3078
|A2PQ6B
|0,91 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,39 €
|+7,08%
|04.01.23
|NYSE
|55,40 $
|+1.900,00%
|05.01.23
|Nasdaq
|56,00 $
|+1.900,00%
|05.01.23
|AMEX
|55,40 $
|+1.900,00%
|05.01.23
|Stuttgart
|3,346 €
|+25,22%
|04.01.23
|München
|3,212 €
|+19,14%
|04.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,154 €
|+6,05%
|04.01.23
|Frankfurt
|2,864 €
|0,00%
|04.01.23
|Berlin
|3,212 €
|0,00%
|05.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|45
|OpGen Inc. (WKN: A2PQ6B)
|04.01.23
|3
|Opgen: results in hours instead.
|29.07.21
|11
|OpGen geht up! +72,70%
|24.04.21