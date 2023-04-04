OpGen - Interim milestone achieved for R&D collaboration

OpGen has announced the achievement of two interim milestones as part of its research project (PREPLEX) in collaboration with InfectoGnostics (a research campus for diagnosis of infectious diseases and pathogens) under Jena University, Germany. The initial joint R&D project, announced in September 2020, aims to develop AI-based assay for phenotypic carbapenemase resistance in Gram-negative bacteria. Completion of the interim milestones is related to the identification of novel markers for phenotypic carbapenemase resistance in Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (two pathogens on the World Health Organization’s list of concern), which was further validated by the OpGen’s ARESdb database. This encouraging development presents the opportunity for a potential expansion of the project. Given the company’s current focus on building AI models to predict antibiotic susceptibility, we believe this development provides further momentum to OpGen’s plans.