OpGen - Fisher deal broadens US commercialization opportunity

OpGen has announced a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Fisher Healthcare to market and distribute its Unyvero A50 platform and range of diagnostic assays in the United States. Although this is a departure from the company’s self-commercialization strategy for the region, we see merits in this decision, as it allows OpGen to scale market coverage while easing financial demands related to salesforce expansion. Funding is likely a key consideration for the company given the short cash runway (June 2023) and upcoming debt repayments. In another key milestone, OpGen announced the filing of the de novo application for its Unyvero urinary tract infection (UTI) panel, following encouraging data reported from the recently concluded clinical trials. If approved, we anticipate OpGen to launch the UTI panel in the United States in 2024, adding another revenue stream for the business. We also expect Fisher to distribute the UTI panel as well (once approved), which should support broader market coverage.

