OpGen - FIND milestone payment triggered




18.01.23 10:52
Edison Investment Research

OpGen has announced that its Unyvero A30 RQ platform has achieved certain key initial milestones under its R&D collaboration agreement with FIND (a global non-profit alliance for diagnostics), triggering an undisclosed milestone payment to OpGen. The initial €700k agreement was signed in September 2022 for a pilot project, assessing feasibility of the Unyvero A30 in pathogen identification (ID) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR testing) for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). OpGen expects to conclude this phase of the agreement by Q223 with the possibility of expanding the arrangement to include clinical studies and eventual commercialization. We see this collaboration as another opportunity for OpGen to expand its Unyvero franchise (particularly into developing markets) and make inroads into the benchtop diagnostics systems space.

 
