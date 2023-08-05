Ocugen Aktie vor Quartalsbericht: Erwartungen an Umsatz und Gewinne im dritten Quartal

In 92 days, the Malvern-based company Ocugen, located in the United States, will present its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Ocugen stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 92 days left until the Ocugen stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 133.49 million, will present its new quarterly numbers before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Data analysis currently suggests a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ocugen generated revenue of EUR 0.00 in Q3 2022, it is now expected to decrease by 0.00% to EUR 0.00. The previous loss is also expected to change and is likely to fall by +30.00% to -14.47 million euros.

On an annual basis,...