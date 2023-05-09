OTS: Shell Deutschland GmbH / Neue Shell Studie: Gen Z will digital zahlen - ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.05.23
dpa-AFX

Neue Shell Studie: Gen Z will digital zahlen - oder gibt ihr Geld


woanders aus (FOTO)


Hamburg (ots) - Nicht digital bezahlen zu können, nervt. Das meinen immerhin 42%


der 16- bis 27-Jährigen (Gen Z), wie eine aktuelle Umfrage im Auftrag von


Shell[1] zeigt, die das Energie-Unternehmen kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel in


Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz durchführen ließ. Mehr als 6 von 10 aus


dieser Altersgruppe erwarten von Shop-Betreibern, digitale Bezahlmöglichkeiten


anzubieten - in der Schweiz sind es sogar 3 von 4 (77%). Shell geht mit einem


digitalen Service voran: An immer mehr Stationen können Kunden ihren Kraftstoff


einfach und bequem aus dem Auto heraus per Smartphone bezahlen.



Shell SmartPay: Kraftstoff bequem und einfach per Smartphone zahlen



- Gen Z: 41% wünschen sich mehr digitale Bezahloptionen


- Auch Baby-Boomer sind offen für digitales Bezahlen im Handel


- SmartPay bereits an mehr als 1.500 Shell Tankstellen in Deutschland verfügbar



Digital im Alltag unterwegs: Mobile Bezahlmöglichkeiten sind für die Gen Z


längst normal. 68% der Altersgruppe ziehen bargeldloses Bezahlen vor, 41%


wünschen sich mehr digitale Bezahlmöglichkeiten in Geschäften. Für den Handel


kann das Folgen haben: 1 von 4 Personen der Altersgruppe kauft nicht in Läden


ein, in denen sie ausschließlich mit Bargeld bezahlen kann. Digitale


Zahlmethoden sind so sehr Teil des Alltags der Gen Z, dass knapp die Hälfte


(46%) zum Beispiel eher ein Jahr auf ihren Streaming-Dienst bzw. das Fernsehen


verzichten würde als auf digitales Bezahlen.



"Mobilität bedeutet für die Gen Z Flexibilität, Unabhängigkeit und Freiheit[2] -


das sollte sich auch bei den Bezahlmöglichkeiten widerspiegeln!", sagt Linda van


Schaik, Chefin des Shell Tankstellengeschäfts in Deutschland, Österreich und der


Schweiz. "Wer viel mit dem Auto unterwegs ist, weiß Zeitersparnis und


unkompliziertes Tanken zu schätzen. Deshalb bieten wir unsere digitale


Bezahloption Shell SmartPay an. Damit hat jeder Autofahrer die Wahl, ob er zum


Bezahlen wie gewohnt in den Shop geht oder einfach schnell und unkompliziert aus


dem Auto mit dem eigenen Smartphone zahlt."



Auch Baby-Boomer wünschen sich digitale Bezahloptionen



Digital bezahlen zu können, ist auch für die ältere Generation zunehmend


reizvoll: Shell SmartPay spricht zwar insbesondere die Gen Z an, aber auch die


sogenannten Baby-Boomer sind für digitales Bezahlen offen. 9 von 10 der


Ü-58-Jährigen (93%) würden die neuen Zahlungsmethoden in Zukunft gern beim


Einkaufen in Geschäften nutzen.



Auch im weiteren Sinne hat die Gen Z Einfluss auf die ältere Käufergeneration:


Knapp 40 Prozent der Baby-Boomer im internationalen Querschnitt sagen einer


aktuellen Studie[3] zufolge, dass die Gen Z sie in ihrem Kaufverhalten


beeinflusse. Das gilt sogar für Menschen, die selbst keine Kinder haben: 46


Prozent meinen, dass die Gen Z einen Einfluss darauf habe, wie sie ihr Geld


anlegen.



Autofahrer können Shell SmartPay einfach und schnell über die Shell App (App


Store/Google Play Store) nutzen. Zapfsäule mit der Shell App auswählen, bequem


mittels PayPal, Kreditkarte, Google Pay, Apple Pay oder Shell Card zahlen,


tanken - und schon kann die Fahrt weitergehen.



Das Bezahlen mit Shell SmartPay ist bereits an mehr als 1.500 Shell Tankstellen


in Deutschland möglich. Shell SmartPay erkennt anhand des Smartphone-Standortes


automatisch, ob sich ein Nutzer an einer Shell Station befindet, die den


digitalen Bezahlservice anbietet.



- Hier finden Sie die gesamten Studienergebnisse als PDF-Datei.


man_com/Ee2W0Zdcn3VLkWMRO__QZagBCZoplL_Jv375A-W1EbbSXA?e=BEUuxI) finden Sie


die gesamten Studienergebnisse als PDF-Datei.


- Hier finden Sie hochauflösendes Bildmaterial.


man_com/Eg7RHeb39BVJiE-46sDH-nMBhyl8HJRFKMGHMP1g0JCj1g?e=xigCjB) finden Sie


hochauflösendes Bildmaterial.


- Hier finden Sie weitere Informationen zu Shell SmartPay.


SmartPay.



[1] Online-Umfrage von Edelman im Auftrag von Shell Deutschland; durchgeführt im


November und Dezember 2022 in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz



[2] MOBILITY ZEITGEIST STUDIE - Die mobile Generation Z (2020); Zukunftsinstitut


GmbH, im Auftrag der Ford-Werke GmbH; https://www.zukunftsinstitut.de/fileadmin/


user_upload/Publikationen/Auftragsstudien/Ford_Mobility_Zeitgeist_Studie_2020-Zu


kunftsinstitut.pdf



[3] Edelman Trust Barometer 2022: Sonderbericht "The New Cascade of Influence"



