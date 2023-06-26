Erweiterte Funktionen
OSE Immunotherapeutics - New diagnostic test to support Tedopi trial
26.06.23 07:50
Edison Investment Research
OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has received €1.5m in non-dilutive funding from Bpifrance (a French public sector investment bank) to develop a companion diagnostic test to support the upcoming Phase III clinical trial for Tedopi, its lead cancer vaccine candidate in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) second-line treatment. Management believes the test will help accelerate the clinical development of Tedopi because it will screen the target HLA-A2-positive NSCLC patients for the Phase III trial. We expect this confirmatory and potentially pivotal Phase III study for Tedopi to be initiated by end-FY23/early-FY24, which will mark a significant clinical milestone in our view. If successful, the trial results could bring significant and potential deal value for future licensing opportunities.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,655 €
|3,40 €
|0,255 €
|+7,50%
|26.06./10:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0012127173
|A14QXP
|7,65 €
|3,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,655 €
|+7,50%
|21.06.23
|Berlin
|3,435 €
|+0,73%
|10:22
|München
|3,40 €
|-0,87%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|3,42 €
|-1,72%
|10:30
|Frankfurt
|3,375 €
|-3,98%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Lung cancer: Our Lead Product.
|24.04.21