Erweiterte Funktionen
OSE Immunotherapeutics - Milestones anticipated throughout FY23
24.05.23 11:24
Edison Investment Research
OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced its FY22 results, providing financial and operational updates as the company continues to advance its key clinical assets. A confirmatory and potentially pivotal Phase III study is planned for Tedopi, OSE’s lead cancer vaccine candidate, which we expect to be initiated by end-FY23/early-FY24, and this would mark a significant clinical milestone, in our view. Additional upcoming catalysts for investor attention include readouts in Q423 for OSE-127, being investigated in a Phase II study in ulcerative colitis (UC). OSE-127 had previously been subject to a two-step licensing option granted to Servier. However, following negative readouts from a Phase II Servier-sponsored trial in primary Sjögren’s syndrome (SS), OSE and Servier have mutually decided to terminate the option license agreement. We value OSE at €280.8m or €15.2 per share, with Tedopi as the primary contributor to this valuation, for which we expect commercialisation in 2028.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,535 €
|3,725 €
|-0,19 €
|-5,10%
|24.05./14:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0012127173
|A14QXP
|7,60 €
|3,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,70 €
|+2,35%
|16.05.23
|Berlin
|3,605 €
|0,00%
|14:15
|München
|3,60 €
|-4,13%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|3,515 €
|-5,00%
|14:19
|Frankfurt
|3,535 €
|-5,10%
|09:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Lung cancer: Our Lead Product.
|24.04.21