OSE Immunotherapeutics - Maintaining momentum after an active H123
03.10.23 09:08
Edison Investment Research
OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has announced its H123 results, providing an operational and a financial update. Highlights from the period included positive recommendations for a confirmatory pivotal Phase III trial for lead asset Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which is on track to commence in 2024. OSE also claimed full rights to its most advanced immuno-inflammation asset, Lusvertikimab (previously being developed in partnership with Servier). Post period, the company reported a positive safety review for Lusvertikimab from the ongoing Phase II trial in ulcerative colitis (UC). Patient enrolment is expected to be completed in Q423, with top-line results in the next few months. OSE also recently announced a €200,000 grant from the French government and Region Pays de la Loire to weave RNA therapeutics into its preclinical R&D engine, representing a new opportunity for the company. At end-June 2023, OSE had a pro-forma gross cash position of €33.6m, which we estimate will provide a runway through to Q424 (H123 cash burn of €11.7m). We value OSE at €311.3m or €14.4 per share, with Tedopi as the primary contributor to this valuation.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,505 €
|4,25 €
|0,255 €
|+6,00%
|03.10./13:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0012127173
|A14QXP
|7,33 €
|2,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,505 €
|+6,00%
|02.10.23
|Frankfurt
|4,58 €
|+10,49%
|08:03
|München
|4,675 €
|+10,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|4,53 €
|-1,74%
|13:29
|Berlin
|4,535 €
|-3,20%
|13:25
= Realtime
