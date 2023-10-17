OSE Immunotherapeutics - Anticipation builds with positive OSE-279 data

At the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference in Boston, OSE presented the initial positive data supporting the potential efficacy of its anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody, OSE-279, in patients with advanced solid tumours, with no therapeutic option available. The interim data from the Phase I/II dose escalation study indicated that OSE-279 monotherapy exhibited manageable safety and showed preliminary signs of efficacy. Both the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles aligned with the company’s expectations. As a reminder, OSE-279 serves as the key anti-PD1 component in the company’s bifunctional checkpoint inhibitor (BiCKI) platform, designed to address primary (lack of response to treatment) and secondary resistance (resistance after an initial response) mechanisms. The data shared are promising with potential for OSE-279 as a monotherapy, but given the small cohort (13), we await further data from the Phase II component of the current study. Incremental positive results could provide validation for OSE-279 and the BiCKI platform approach.