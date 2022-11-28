OPAP - Resilience prompts FY22 EBITDA upgrade

OPAP’s strategy of greater product innovation, and the resilience of retail revenue despite increased pressures on consumer spending, drove solid revenue growth in Q322. Ongoing cost control led to an impressive improvement in profitability, enabling management to increase its FY22 EBITDA guidance back towards prior guidance from the start of the year (€720m). Despite the relatively strong share price performance in the last 12 months, the prospective FY23 P/E multiple of 10.9x is a 15% discount to its peers, and the dividend yield of 9.2% remains very attractive.