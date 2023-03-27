Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - FY22 profit and cash returns exceed estimates
27.03.23 08:28
Edison Investment Research
OPAP’s FY22 results benefited from the ongoing retail recovery post COVID, and a still-growing contribution from online (despite the tough comparative) as the company’s enhanced offering attracts growing customer numbers. The higher-than-expected profit, despite relative disappointment about Q422’s revenue due to the FIFA World Cup, reinforces management’s cost control credentials against a background of higher external cost pressures. Management’s guidance for further profit growth in FY23 and an undergeared balance sheet should be supportive of high cash returns.
Aktuell
