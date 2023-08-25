Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nvidia":
 Aktien      Futures    


Nvidia stock: What a huge break!




25.08.23 13:23
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Dear readers,


Nvidia shares are going through the roof! In the first trading hours already, until noon, shares went up by more than 8%. The stock has established a new record price: since the beginning of January, it has risen by a good 210%. The readers of the TechShares Masterclass have also felt this in their portfolios. The stock is and has been one of the favorites for a long time – because the A.I. boost was coming. This has been confirmed. Nvidia has now presented its new data for the past quarter.


 


Nvidia company: Even better


The company has once again significantly exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS – earnings per share – increased massively year-on-year, reaching $0.51 per share in 2022. Now it stands at $2.70 and the consensus that analysts had previously established was $2.09 per share. The profits are an...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Nvidia


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
473,70 $ 471,63 $ 2,07 $ +0,44% 25.08./16:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67066G1040 918422 502,30 $ 108,14 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		432,95 € -0,82%  16:38
NYSE 473,80 $ +0,46%  16:23
Nasdaq 473,67 $ +0,43%  16:23
Stuttgart 438,95 € +0,19%  16:14
AMEX 474,07 $ +0,08%  16:20
Hamburg 437,15 € -0,19%  15:44
Düsseldorf 437,45 € -0,53%  15:49
Frankfurt 435,05 € -0,80%  16:00
Hannover 434,50 € -0,80%  14:54
Xetra 438,60 € -0,95%  16:23
München 428,45 € -2,16%  15:36
Berlin 432,85 € -3,36%  16:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt Blockbuster - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Jetzt 240% mit Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2188 NVIDIA: Wer war dabei ? 16:25
43 Nvidia hat noch viel Wachstum. 24.08.23
58 Interessantes von Nvidia! 17.02.22
13 Gewinn bei NVIDIA liegt über . 25.04.21
2 Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...