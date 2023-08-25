Nvidia stock: What a huge break!
25.08.23 13:23
Gurupress
Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -
Dear readers,
Nvidia shares are going through the roof! In the first trading hours already, until noon, shares went up by more than 8%. The stock has established a new record price: since the beginning of January, it has risen by a good 210%. The readers of the TechShares Masterclass have also felt this in their portfolios. The stock is and has been one of the favorites for a long time – because the A.I. boost was coming. This has been confirmed. Nvidia has now presented its new data for the past quarter.
Nvidia company: Even better
The company has once again significantly exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS – earnings per share – increased massively year-on-year, reaching $0.51 per share in 2022. Now it stands at $2.70 and the consensus that analysts had previously established was $2.09 per share. The profits are an...
Hier weiterlesen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|473,70 $
|471,63 $
|2,07 $
|+0,44%
|25.08./16:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67066G1040
|918422
|502,30 $
|108,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|432,95 €
|-0,82%
|16:38
|NYSE
|473,80 $
|+0,46%
|16:23
|Nasdaq
|473,67 $
|+0,43%
|16:23
|Stuttgart
|438,95 €
|+0,19%
|16:14
|AMEX
|474,07 $
|+0,08%
|16:20
|Hamburg
|437,15 €
|-0,19%
|15:44
|Düsseldorf
|437,45 €
|-0,53%
|15:49
|Frankfurt
|435,05 €
|-0,80%
|16:00
|Hannover
|434,50 €
|-0,80%
|14:54
|Xetra
|438,60 €
|-0,95%
|16:23
|München
|428,45 €
|-2,16%
|15:36
|Berlin
|432,85 €
|-3,36%
|16:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2188
|NVIDIA: Wer war dabei ?
|16:25
|43
|Nvidia hat noch viel Wachstum.
|24.08.23
|58
|Interessantes von Nvidia!
|17.02.22
|13
|Gewinn bei NVIDIA liegt über .
|25.04.21
|2
|Löschung
|25.04.21