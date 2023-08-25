Nvidia stock: What a huge break!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nvidia":

Nvidia shares are going through the roof! In the first trading hours already, until noon, shares went up by more than 8%. The stock has established a new record price: since the beginning of January, it has risen by a good 210%. The readers of the TechShares Masterclass have also felt this in their portfolios. The stock is and has been one of the favorites for a long time – because the A.I. boost was coming. This has been confirmed. Nvidia has now presented its new data for the past quarter.

Nvidia company: Even better

The company has once again significantly exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS – earnings per share – increased massively year-on-year, reaching $0.51 per share in 2022. Now it stands at $2.70 and the consensus that analysts had previously established was $2.09 per share. The profits are an...