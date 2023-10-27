Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nvidia":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Nvidia Quartalsbericht: Erwartungen an Umsatz und Gewinn im Vergleich zum Vorjahr




27.10.23 22:34
Gurupress

In 66 days, the Nvidia company based in Santa Clara, United States will present its quarterly report for the 2nd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Nvidia stock performing compared to last year?


There are only -66 days left until the Nvidia stock, with a current market capitalization of 1.01 trillion EUR, will announce its new quarterly figures after the market closes. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Nvidia achieved revenues of 6.34 billion EUR in Q2 2022, a jump of +67.40% to 10.61 billion EUR is expected now. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +309.80% to reach 2.54 billion EUR.


Analysts are rather pessimistic when it comes to an annual perspective on revenues which is expected to decline by 0.00 percent and profits which are projected to decrease by -26.40 percent reaching 16.78 billion EUR respectively.


However, despite this expected decline, profits remain positive and are projected at -26.40%, amounting up to 16·78·billion·EUR as opposed to last year’s figure of 4·10·billion·EUR.The Earnings per share fall accordingly on an annual basis at 3·12€.


Some shareholders do not anticipate partial advance estimates of quarterly figures yet.


Analysts estimate that over a period of 12 months ,the stock could reach €593.,37 ,which equates +55•09 % gains based on current price.


Investors who want to get in now can expect profits of +55.09% over a period of 12 months, based on the experts’ estimates.


According to technical analysis, the price trend for Nvidia is strongly negative, and the 50-day moving average does not provide any support.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen - Ihre Nvidia-Analyse von 28.10. liefert die Antwort:

Wie wird sich Nvidia jetzt weiter entwickeln? Ist ihr Geld in dieser Aktie sicher? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Analyse zur Nvidia Aktie


Nvidia: Kaufen oder verkaufen? Hier weiterlesen...

Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Nvidia


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
405,00 $ 402,84 $ 2,16 $ +0,54% 27.10./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67066G1040 918422 502,30 $ 129,56 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		382,75 € +0,22%  27.10.23
Hamburg 385,00 € +1,32%  27.10.23
Hannover 387,90 € +0,73%  27.10.23
Düsseldorf 382,05 € +0,69%  27.10.23
Nasdaq 405,06 $ +0,55%  27.10.23
Xetra 385,85 € +0,53%  27.10.23
AMEX 405,22 $ +0,48%  27.10.23
NYSE 404,86 $ +0,42%  27.10.23
München 385,10 € -0,18%  27.10.23
Berlin 386,05 € -0,25%  27.10.23
Stuttgart 380,65 € -1,05%  27.10.23
Frankfurt 379,00 € -1,56%  27.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung. Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
23 Nvidia mit Kurssturz, Kaufchanc. 26.10.23
2315 NVIDIA: Wer war dabei ? 26.10.23
43 Nvidia hat noch viel Wachstum. 24.08.23
58 Interessantes von Nvidia! 17.02.22
13 Gewinn bei NVIDIA liegt über . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...