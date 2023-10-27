Nvidia Quartalsbericht: Erwartungen an Umsatz und Gewinn im Vergleich zum Vorjahr

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nvidia":

In 66 days, the Nvidia company based in Santa Clara, United States will present its quarterly report for the 2nd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Nvidia stock performing compared to last year?

There are only -66 days left until the Nvidia stock, with a current market capitalization of 1.01 trillion EUR, will announce its new quarterly figures after the market closes. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Nvidia achieved revenues of 6.34 billion EUR in Q2 2022, a jump of +67.40% to 10.61 billion EUR is expected now. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +309.80% to reach 2.54 billion EUR.

Analysts are rather pessimistic when it comes to an annual perspective on revenues which is expected to decline by 0.00 percent and profits which are projected to decrease by -26.40 percent reaching 16.78 billion EUR respectively.

However, despite this expected decline, profits remain positive and are projected at -26.40%, amounting up to 16·78·billion·EUR as opposed to last year’s figure of 4·10·billion·EUR.The Earnings per share fall accordingly on an annual basis at 3·12€.

Some shareholders do not anticipate partial advance estimates of quarterly figures yet.

Analysts estimate that over a period of 12 months ,the stock could reach €593.,37 ,which equates +55•09 % gains based on current price.

According to technical analysis, the price trend for Nvidia is strongly negative, and the 50-day moving average does not provide any support.

