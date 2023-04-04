Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - Markets still subdued but diversification helps




04.04.23 07:56
Edison Investment Research

UK equity capital market (ECM) activity has remained subdued and Numis does not expect a near-term revival. Nevertheless, its strategy of investing in diversification is bearing fruit with M&A advisory showing continued strength and private markets transactions showing signs of picking up. Numis’s strong balance sheet allows it to take opportunities to recruit and maintain investment in technology in the downcycle. This should pay dividends in a stronger market and underpin longer-term growth.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:14 , Gurupress
MR Cooper Aktie: Kursverluste besorgniserrege [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
McEwen Mining Aktie: Das macht richtig Spaß [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
tonies Registered (A) Aktie: Das wird bald in [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
Polymetal Aktie: Das muss man erstmal verda [...]
11:11 , Aktiennews
Vicinity Motor Aktie: Einfach nur noch schlech [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...