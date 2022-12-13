Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - Diversification mitigates market downturn




13.12.22 16:48
Edison Investment Research

There is no real sign of an improvement in capital markets activity and therefore the near-term trading background for Numis and its peers. However, Numis is reaping the benefits of its investment in building its mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, which delivered strongly in FY22 and has a good pipeline. The group remains committed to developing its franchise with selective investment, which should help diversify revenues further and support its growth through market fluctuations.

