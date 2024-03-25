Northern Data Group - First transparency milestone achieved

Finanztrends Video zu BTC/EUR (Bitcoin / EURO)



Northern Data Group released its FY22 results as scheduled, reflecting delays due to its transformation into a diversified high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions provider. Despite significant crypto price declines, the group achieved year-on-year revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA positivity, driven by investments in mining compute power and a small inaugural cloud computing contribution. Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake led to substantial impairment, driving an operating loss. That said, Northern Data was able to repurpose a share of the graphic processing units (GPUs) from Ethereum mining for cloud computing, enabling expected FY23 revenue growth of over 10x in the recently formed Taiga Cloud division. Investments in NVIDIA H100 hardware and requisite data centres, alongside unmet demand from target customers, underpin management’s expectations for at least a further 10x Taiga revenue growth in FY24. Buoyed by bitcoin’s FY23 and FY24 appreciation, Northern Data is well-positioned for strong diversified revenue and profit growth.