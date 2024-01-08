Northern Data Group - Completion of major milestone

Northern Data Group has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of Damoon, delivering on a key milestone. As part of the transaction, Northern Data has received more than 10,000 NVIDIA H100 Server Module Tensor Core graphic processing units (GPUs) bringing its total inventory to over 18,000 H100 GPUs and cementing its position as Europe’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) hardware cluster. This expansion bolsters the generative AI capabilities of its Taiga Cloud division, which aims to democratise access to AI compute power, driving innovation among startups, researchers and medium-sized enterprises. Amidst Europe's increasingly stringent environmental and data protection regulations, Northern Data looks well placed to capture market share.