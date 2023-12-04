Erweiterte Funktionen



Norcros - UK margins up materially, South Africa stabilising




04.12.23 15:12
Edison Investment Research

Norcros’s compelling investment case was underpinned at the half year where underlying operating profit was down less than 3% despite material revenue pressure. Group operating margins rose 60bp, the UK business reported record underlying profits and Norcros continued to take market share in both the UK and South Africa. We believe that Norcros’s key strengths are underappreciated and that legacy issues, notably the pension deficit, have been resolved. We retain our estimates and value the shares at 246p, implying c 50% upside.

Aktuell
Eilt: 20 Staaten verdreifachen Kernenergie
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ) und 21.300% mit EnCore ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,88 € 1,87 € 0,01 € +0,53% 04.12./17:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYYJL418 A14Z8Q 2,48 € 1,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,86 € +1,09%  08:09
Berlin 1,87 € +0,54%  08:08
Frankfurt 1,88 € +0,53%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein. Neuer 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...