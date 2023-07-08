Nokia Aktie: Quartalszahlen und Erwartungen - 102 Tage bis zur Enthüllung

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nokia":

In 102 days, the Nokia company based in Espoo, Finland will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Nokia stock perform compared to the previous year?

There are only 102 days left until the Nokia stock, with a current market capitalization of 21.77 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Nokia achieved a revenue of 6.24 billion EUR in Q3 2022, an increase of +2.60% is projected for this quarter to reach 6.41 billion EUR. The profit is also expected to decrease by -0.00%, reaching 427 million EUR.

On an annual basis,...