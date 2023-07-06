Erweiterte Funktionen


Nikola Aktie: Erwartete Quartalszahlen und Prognosen - Was Aktionäre wissen müssen




In 117 days, the Nikola company headquartered in Phoenix, United States, will present its quarterly figures for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how is the Nikola share performing compared to last year?


There are only 117 days left until the Nikola share, with a current market capitalization of 902.75 million euros, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Nikola achieved a revenue of 22.28 million euros in Q3 2022, an increase of +37.90 percent to 28.07 million euros is now expected for this quarter. The previous loss is also expected to change and...


