Nicox - Revisiting commercial assumptions

07.06.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

We are adjusting our assumptions for Nicox’s strategy for lead candidate NCX-470. We now assume the company will rely on external partners or licensees to market the drug for treating glaucoma and ocular hypertension (OHTN), rather than develop resources and infrastructure to commercialise the drug internally. We have increased our NCX-470 forecasts for China, offset by more conservative assumptions in Europe. We have also raised our estimates for licence revenue for Zerviate sales in China following the recent submission of a new drug application (NDA) by Nicox’s licensee, Ocumension, in this market, offset by a reduction in our forecasts for US Zerviate-related revenue. Altogether, our rNPV is lower, at €108.0m (vs €166.8m previously), largely because we assume that by out-licensing NCX-470, Nicox’s eventual share of the drug’s related sales and operating income will be lower than previously assumed.

