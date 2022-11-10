Erweiterte Funktionen
Nicox - Revising NCX-470 forecasts after Mont Blanc
10.11.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research
Following positive Mont Blanc NCX-470 Phase III results, Nicox is actively exploring commercial partnerships for NCX-470 in both the US and Japanese markets. We believe this is a sound strategy as effective commercial positioning will be key in differentiating NCX-470 from other prostaglandin F2α analogue (PGA) drugs, given that despite meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, NCX-470 did not demonstrate statistical superiority vs latanoprost in Mont Blanc. We have adjusted our rNPV to €190.4m (vs €236.2m previously) as, while we have raised our US probability of success (PoS) estimate to 75% (from 50%), we have also reduced our peak sales forecasts as the level of NCX-470’s relative IOP reduction to latanoprost in the Mont Blanc study was not as high as we had expected.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,72 €
|1,716 €
|0,004 €
|+0,23%
|10.11./10:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013018124
|A143G8
|3,22 €
|1,66 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,72 €
|+0,23%
|09.11.22
|München
|1,742 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Berlin
|1,706 €
|-0,12%
|09:51
|Frankfurt
|1,682 €
|-0,24%
|09:09
|Düsseldorf
|1,694 €
|-0,35%
|10:31
|Stuttgart
|1,70 €
|-0,82%
|10:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|34
|kommt nun der Restart seit wo.
|25.05.20
|11
|MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%.
|17.01.20
|50
|Nicox AG
|24.04.06
|15
|Nicox und Pfizer
|21.03.06