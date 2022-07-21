Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Moving towards key Mont Blanc data in Q4




21.07.22 11:54
Edison Investment Research

Nicox’s Q222 update confirms its overall business plan and its expectation that primary efficacy data for the Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead candidate NCX-470 for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension will be released in November 2022. The Mont Blanc data release is potentially a key catalyst for the company, given NCX-470’s opportunity as a best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy. The company reported gross cash of €31.6m at 30 June 2022 (vs €35.1m at end-March), and continues to expect that funds on hand should be sufficient to maintain operations into Q423, based on the development of NCX-470 alone.

