Nicox - Looking ahead to Mont Blanc study readout
26.10.22 07:46
Edison Investment Research
Nicox expects to report top-line primary efficacy results in early November from its Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead drug candidate NCX-470, being advanced for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). We provide a preview of the upcoming readout and review some competing drug candidates in the therapeutic landscape. Positive Mont Blanc study data, demonstrating superior IOP-lowering efficacy to latanoprost, would materially de-risk future NCX-470 development and likely drive a re-rating of the stock.
