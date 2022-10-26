Nicox - Looking ahead to Mont Blanc study readout

Nicox expects to report top-line primary efficacy results in early November from its Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead drug candidate NCX-470, being advanced for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). We provide a preview of the upcoming readout and review some competing drug candidates in the therapeutic landscape. Positive Mont Blanc study data, demonstrating superior IOP-lowering efficacy to latanoprost, would materially de-risk future NCX-470 development and likely drive a re-rating of the stock.