Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Looking ahead to Mont Blanc study readout




26.10.22 07:46
Edison Investment Research

Nicox expects to report top-line primary efficacy results in early November from its Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead drug candidate NCX-470, being advanced for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). We provide a preview of the upcoming readout and review some competing drug candidates in the therapeutic landscape. Positive Mont Blanc study data, demonstrating superior IOP-lowering efficacy to latanoprost, would materially de-risk future NCX-470 development and likely drive a re-rating of the stock.

Aktuell
Fantastische News - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,05 € 2,055 € -0,005 € -0,24% 26.10./10:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013018124 A143G8 3,32 € 1,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,05 € -0,24%  25.10.22
Frankfurt 2,01 € 0,00%  09:06
München 2,02 € 0,00%  08:04
Düsseldorf 2,04 € -0,24%  10:31
Berlin 2,05 € -0,24%  09:51
Stuttgart 2,01 € -1,23%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Breaking News - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 kommt nun der Restart seit wo. 25.05.20
11 MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%. 17.01.20
50 Nicox AG 24.04.06
15 Nicox und Pfizer 21.03.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...