Nicox - Animal data show favourable profile vs Lumigan
18.12.23 13:48
Edison Investment Research
Nicox has reported that an in vivo study carried out in beagles found that NCX-470 (0.1%) treatment led to a greater degree of intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction compared to AbbVie’s Lumigan (bimatoprost 0.01%), the best-selling branded prostaglandin F2α analogue (PGA) drug, in both single and repeated (five-day) dosing. The newly reported data from the open-label cross-over study assessing NCX-470, Lumigan and vehicle were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics. While we acknowledge the limitations in read-across from animal data and note the Mont Blanc study did not show statistical superiority against PGA drug latanoprost (although it did meet the non-inferiority primary efficacy endpoint), we believe the new findings add to the body of collective data suggesting a competitive commercial profile for NCX-470 versus standalone PGA drugs such as bimatoprost.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,381 €
|0,381 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.12./17:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013018124
|A143G8
|1,18 €
|0,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,3525 €
|+4,60%
|10:42
|Düsseldorf
|0,3665 €
|+0,55%
|08:11
|München
|0,381 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|0,357 €
|0,00%
|14:30
|Berlin
|0,3865 €
|-0,13%
|16:38
= Realtime
