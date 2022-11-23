Erweiterte Funktionen
Nicox - €10m financing boosts cash runway into Q224
23.11.22 12:28
Edison Investment Research
Nicox announced a €10m private placement equity financing transaction, resulting in €8.9m in net proceeds. With the company extending the interest-only payment period of its existing Kreos Capital debt by six months (to January 2024), it has extended its estimated cash runway (based on the development of NCX-470 alone) to mid-May 2024, from mid-November 2023, previously. Altogether, Nicox issued 6.849m shares at an offering price of €1.46 per share (a 14% discount to the 21 November closing price) to Armistice Capital Master Fund, a healthcare and consumer sector focused hedge fund registered in the Cayman Islands. Nicox also affirmed that it now expects to complete Denali, the second NCX-470 Phase III study, in 2025, consistent with our existing estimates, although additional capital will be required. Our rNPV of €190.4m is unchanged, but our equity value per basic share is now €4.10 (vs €4.52 previously) given the additional shares outstanding.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,49 €
|1,524 €
|-0,034 €
|-2,23%
|23.11./13:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013018124
|A143G8
|3,08 €
|1,49 €
Werte im Artikel
-
0,00%
1,49
-2,23%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,49 €
|-2,23%
|09:38
|Stuttgart
|1,468 €
|-1,61%
|12:58
|Berlin
|1,486 €
|-2,37%
|14:15
|Düsseldorf
|1,474 €
|-2,77%
|14:01
|Frankfurt
|1,462 €
|-6,04%
|09:07
|München
|1,558 €
|-7,81%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|34
|kommt nun der Restart seit wo.
|25.05.20
|11
|MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%.
|17.01.20
|50
|Nicox AG
|24.04.06
|15
|Nicox und Pfizer
|21.03.06