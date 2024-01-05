Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals - TRS data green-lights evenamide Phase III plans




05.01.24 09:36
Edison Investment Research

Newron has announced positive 12-month data from its Phase II extension trial (study 015) assessing evenamide in 161 patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). The results demonstrate desirable safety and tolerability, as well as durable efficacy of evenamide, showing statistically significant improvements (p-value <0.001) in all key efficacy measures (PANSS, CGI-S and LOF) versus baseline. We believe the results are favourable for Newron’s TRS programme and bolster the company’s plans to launch a potentially pivotal Phase III trial, which management expects to commence in Q224. We note that the company is also gearing up to share results from the Phase III trial (study 008A) for patients with poorly managed schizophrenia in March 2024, which could represent another significant catalyst for investor attention.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,55 € 6,50 € 0,05 € +0,77% 05.01./12:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0004147952 A0LF18 8,96 € 2,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,55 € +0,77%  11:50
Düsseldorf 6,20 € +9,73%  10:05
Berlin 6,55 € +0,77%  11:55
Xetra 6,50 € -2,99%  12:02
Frankfurt 6,50 € -6,47%  09:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,22 $ -26,48%  26.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 216% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
219 newron pharma 04.01.24
1 Zambon Pharma 28.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...