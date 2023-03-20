Erweiterte Funktionen
Newron Pharmaceuticals - Positive top-line data to support clinical progress
20.03.23 14:08
Edison Investment Research
Newron Pharmaceuticals has announced positive top-line results from its Phase II trial (study 014) assessing evenamide, a glutamate modulator, as an add-on therapy to antipsychotics in moderate-to-severe treatment resistant schizophrenia (TRS). While detailed data (for the full 161 patient cohort over the six-week treatment period) have not been disclosed, management asserts that the results were similar to the six-week interim safety and efficacy data from the first 100 patients reported in June 2022. Newron intends to begin a potentially pivotal multinational Phase III study (study 003) in TRS patients (expected to start in H223) and, in our view, its initiation represents a future catalyst for investor attention. We anticipate that the 52-week results from the full evenamide extension study (study 015) in Q124, if positive, will further enhance the existing evenamide data package and support future regulatory discussions.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,04 €
|5,96 €
|0,08 €
|+1,34%
|20.03./16:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0004147952
|A0LF18
|8,96 €
|1,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,04 €
|+1,34%
|16:00
|Frankfurt
|6,30 €
|+9,00%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|5,94 €
|+1,02%
|16:01
|Xetra
|6,10 €
|+0,99%
|16:11
|Berlin
|6,00 €
|+0,67%
|15:44
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|207
|newron pharma
|09:31
|1
|Zambon Pharma
|28.02.14