Newron Pharmaceuticals - Positive readout highlights evenamide potential




11.10.23 14:01
Edison Investment Research

Newron has announced encouraging interim six-month data from its Phase II trial (study 014/015) of evenamide in 161 patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). The six-month interval data for treatment at all dose levels showed evenamide was well-tolerated and efficacious, with statistically significant responses (p-value <0.001) across the key efficacy measures (PANSS, CGI-S and LOF). The interim data also provide inputs for the potentially pivotal Phase III trial (study 003), which we expect to start in Q124. We note that one-year data was reported on the first 100 participants of study 014/015 in May 2023, and we now await the complete one-year data from the full 161-patient cohort, expected in Q124. If favourable, this could be a significant inflection point for the company.

