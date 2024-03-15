Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals - Operational flexibility with new/updated financing




15.03.24 15:50
Edison Investment Research

Newron Pharmaceuticals has announced new arrangements that offer the company improved operational flexibility. We estimate a pro forma gross cash balance of €17.5m (estimated year-end gross cash of €12m plus €5.5m initial equity issue) to extend the company’s cash runway into FY25, well past the top-line readout from the potentially pivotal 008A study (expected this month) and initiation of the Phase III 003 study (anticipated in Q224), both assessing evanamide in schizophrenia subsets. Provided results are positive, we expect the company to sign a licensing deal by H224. We will present updated estimates following the release of full-year results on 19 March. Management has announced a private placement of up to €15m (c CHF14.4m) from an institutional investor (initial issue of 750k shares worth €5.5m with an option to subscribe to up to an additional 1.3m shares for €9.5m). The company also reported an amendment to its loan repayment terms with the European Investment Bank (EIB), pushing out the first repayment to November 2025 (previously €10m in June 2024).

