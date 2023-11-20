Erweiterte Funktionen
Newron Pharmaceuticals - Key Evenamide readouts on the horizon
20.11.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research
Newron is a Swiss Stock Exchange SIX-listed (NWRN) biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s marketed product, Xadago (or safinamide), is an add-on therapy to levodopa for the management of Parkinson’s disease, and continues to drive top-line revenues.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,10 €
|5,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./09:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0004147952
|A0LF18
|8,78 €
|1,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,05 €
|-0,98%
|09:38
|Berlin
|5,10 €
|+0,99%
|09:17
|Düsseldorf
|5,00 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|Xetra
|5,10 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
|Frankfurt
|4,96 €
|-2,75%
|08:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|217
|newron pharma
|09.10.23
|1
|Zambon Pharma
|28.02.14