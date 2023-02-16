Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals - Evenamide efficacy still going strong after 52 weeks




16.02.23 07:44
Edison Investment Research

Newron Pharmaceuticals has announced positive interim results from the first 100 randomised patients completing one year of treatment (77 out of 100) in the Phase II 014/015 clinical trial (international, open label, rater-blinded study), in which evenamide is an add-on therapy to antipsychotics in moderate to severe treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). The data are consistent with a gradual and sustained pattern of improvement in key efficacy measures compared with results after six weeks and six months of treatment, with the proportion of patients achieving meaningful improvements increasing over time. We view these updated results as particularly encouraging for evenamide as an effective treatment for TRS, and continued justification of Newron’s strategy to expand into this schizophrenia patient population.

